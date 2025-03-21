Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 19th Annual Report of the RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited (Formerly known as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited) along with Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Your Companys financial performance for the year ended 31st March, 2025 is summarized below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars 2024-25 2023-24 Total Revenue 11,347.73 6,784.05 Total Expenses (excluding exceptional items) (10,593.78) (6,423.83) Profit before Exceptional Items 753.95 360.22 Exceptional item 0 0 Profit Before Taxation 753.95 360.22 Tax expense: - Current Tax (192.78) (88.65) - Related to earlier years (5.03) (1.17) - Deferred Tax (2.44) (0.23) Profit After Tax 553.70 270.17 Other Comprehensive Income 14.52 0 Total Comprehensive Income 568.22 270.17

Your Company has reported a net profit of Rs. 568.22 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2025 as compared to a net profit of Rs. 270.17 Lakhs in the previous financial year. The total revenue for the year ended 31st March, 2025 stood at Rs. 11,347.73 Lakhs, as against Rs. 6,784.05 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

DIVIDEND

In view of the Companys growth phase and with a focus on conserving existing resources to support ongoing and future investment requirements, your Directors have deemed it prudent not to recommend any dividend on the equity shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the period under review, your Company has not transferred any amount to reserves during financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the period under review, your Company has following on-going projects:

The Company has executed and handed over possession of Residential/Commercial projects covering an area of around 29,453 square feet. Presently, the Company has thirteen on- going projects, of which there are six Government Projects, at various stages of planning and development. These

include housing projects, integrated townships, shopping malls and commercial complexes.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the period under review, there had been a significant change in the nature of your Companys business operations. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench, vide its order dated 21st May, 2024, the Realty Division of the Company was demerged and transferred to the RDB Real Estate Constructions Limited (the Resulting Company), with effect from the Appointed Date of 1st October, 2022.

In line with the Companys strategic vision and to capitalise on emerging opportunities, particularly in the energy sector, the Company had diversified into the Power business. Accordingly, the name of the Company was changed from RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited to RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited to reflect the revised scope of business activities.

ISSUE OF WARRANTS

During the period under review, your Company had issued and allotted 68,62,500 (Sixty-Eight Lakhs Sixty-Two Thousand and Five Hundred) share warrants on preferential basis, each convertible into equivalent equity shares, having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, ranking pari- passu with the existing equity shares of your Company,

DIRECTORS REPORT (Contd.)

at a price of Rs. 405/- (Rupees Four Hundred Five only), including premium of Rs. 395/- (Rupees Three Hundred Ninety-Five only) per share warrants, aggregating to Rs. 2,77,93,12,500/- (Rupees Two Hundred Seventy-Seven Crores Ninety-Three Lakhs Twelve Thousand and Five Hundred Only).

In compliance with applicable regulations, the Company had received 25% of the total consideration amount, aggregating to Rs. 69,48,28,125/- (Rupees Sixty-Nine Crores Forty-Eight Lakhs Twenty-Eight Thousand One Hundred Twenty-Five only), as upfront payment against the allotment of the said share warrants on 27th November, 2024.

Subsequently, the Company undertook a sub-division/ split of its equity shares, whereby 1 (one) equity share of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, was sub-divided into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up. This sub-division became effective from 28th February, 2025, which was fixed as the record date for the said sub-division/ split.

Consequent to the sub-division, the number of share warrants increased tenfold and the issue price per warrant was proportionately adjusted to Rs. 40.50/- (Rupees Forty and Paise Fifty only) per share, reflecting the 1:10 sub- division ratio. Further details in respect of the sub-division/

split of equity shares are provided in the subsequent section of this Report.

SUB-DIVISION/ SPLIT OF EQUITY SHARES

During the period under review, the Board of Directors of your Company approved, the sub-division/ split of equity shares of your Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, was sub-divided/ split into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up.

Further, the members vide resolution passed by way of postal ballot on 24th January, 2025 approved the said sub- division/ split of equity shares and consequential alteration in the existing Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of your Company.

After the requisite approvals of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE & CSE and the depositories i.e. NSDL and CDSL, new ISIN (INE245L01028) was allotted to your Company. The effect of change in face value of the equity share was reflected on the equity share price at the Stock Exchanges where your Company is listed (BSE and CSE) effective from 28th February, 2025 i.e. record date for the purpose of sub-division/ split of equity shares of your Company.

Accordingly, the capital structure of your Company post sub-division/ split of equity shares (prior to allotment of share warrants) was as follows:

Type of Capital Number of equity shares Face Value (in Rs.) Total Share Capital (in Rs.) Authorised Share Capital 27,00,00,000 1 27,00,00,000 Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital 17,28,34,000 1 17,28,34,000

SLUMP SALE

During the period under review, the Board of Directors of your Company at its Meeting held on 04th March, 2025, approved the slump sale of non-agricultural land of your Company, held on lease, admeasuring 10667.52 sq. mtrs. carved out from Plot No. 98, of Town Planning Scheme No.7 (Anjana) situated within the limits of Surat Municipal Corporation, Taluka Surat City, District Surat to Samprati Buildcon Private Limited for a lump-sum consideration of Rs. 60,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Crores only) which was subsequently approved by the members of your Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 29th March, 2025. The said consideration is at an arms length basis and will be utilized for the working capital requirement and towards the general corporate purpose of your Company.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATES COMPANIES

During the period under review, no Companies have become

or ceased to be subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates companies of your Company.

However, as previously disclosed in the last Boards Report for the financial year 2023-24, pursuant to the sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between the Company and the Resulting Company i.e., RDB Real Estate Constructions Limited, by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench on 21st May, 2024, all assets, liabilities, obligations, and legal proceedings pertaining to the Realty Business Undertaking were transferred to the Resulting Company with effect from the Appointed Date, upon the Scheme becoming effective. Consequently, the entities that were subsidiaries or associate companies of your Company in relation to the Realty Business have, with effect from the Appointed Date, become subsidiaries or associates of the Resulting Company. Your Company had duly informed the stock exchange(s) of this development at its Board Meeting held on 02nd August, 2024.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided in Annexure 1 which forms part of this report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company upholds a strong commitment to sound Corporate Governance and continually endeavours to adopt evolving best practices in the interest of transparency, accountability, and long-term stakeholder value. It remains

your Companys constant pursuit to enhance its governance framework through ethical conduct and responsible management practices. A detailed Report on Corporate Governance is annexed to this Report as Annexure 2.

Ms. Prachi Todi, Practicing Company Secretary and Secretarial Auditor of the Company, has issued a certificate dated 06th August, 2025, confirming that the Company has complied with the conditions for Corporate Governance stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"). The said certificate forms part of this Report and is annexed as Annexure 2D.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Board of Directors

Mr. Rajeev Kumar Chairperson & Whole Time Director Mr. Raju Singh Whole Time Director Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer Ms. Moumita Ghosh Independent Director and Woman Director Mr. Samprati Kamdar Independent Director Mr. Sharad Kumar Bachhawat Independent Director Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain Independent Director Mr. Abhay Doshi Independent Director

During the period under review, the following changes took place in the composition of the Board of your Company:

Mr. Rajeev Kumar (DIN: 07003686), Whole time Director and Chairperson, Mrs. Neera Chakravarty (DIN: 09096844), Whole Time Director, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Pugalia (DIN: 00501351), Non-Executive Director resigned from your Company with effect from 31st December, 2024 (Designation of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Pugalia was changed from Whole Time Director to Non-Executive Director with effect from 02nd August, 2024). Your Board places on record its sincere appreciation towards their contribution made during their tenure on the Board of your Company.

Your Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at their Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 appointed:

Mr. Raju Singh (DIN: 09117852) as Whole Time Director;

Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal (DIN: 05292585) as Managing Director;

Ms. Moumita Ghosh (DIN: 10874329) as Non- Executive Independent Director,

with effect from 18th December, 2024, to hold office for a term of five consecutive years, which was subsequently

approved by the members through Postal Ballot on 24th January, 2025.

Mr. Raju Singh and Ms. Moumita Ghosh fulfils the criteria provided in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of your Company including their qualification, experience, background, expertise, proficiency and integrity.

Further, the Board of Directors of your Company appointed Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 01st January, 2025. Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal fulfils the criteria provided in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of your Company including his qualification, experience, background, expertise, proficiency and integrity. Further, in terms of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Audit Committee has approved his appointment as Chief Financial Officer after assessment of his qualification, experience and background.

Subsequently, recognizing the continued strategic value brought by Mr. Rajeev Kumar and based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board re-appointed him as Whole Time Director with effect from 12th February, 2025, for a term of five consecutive years. His re-appointment was duly approved by the shareholders at the 2nd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 29th March, 2025.

Number of Board Meetings

The Board met 17 (Seventeen) times during the period under review. The details of such meetings are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days as prescribed by the Act.

Director retiring by rotation

In accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, seeks re-appointment. The Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has recommended his re-appointment.

Resolution seeking his re-appointment along-with his profile forms part of the Notice of 19th (Nineteenth) Annual General Meeting.

Declaration of Independence

Your Company has received necessary declaration from Independent Directors stating that:

they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations; and

as required vide Rule 6 (1) & (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 they have registered their names in the Independent Directors Databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

The Independent Directors of your Company have duly complied with the provisions of the Code for Independent Directors as outlined in Schedule IV of the Act, as well as the Companys Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and your Board has made the annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees and of individual Directors. The evaluation was done on the basis of structured feedback forms which included parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgments, maintenance of integrity, confidentiality, etc.

Further, in the separate meeting of Independent Directors which was held on 12th February, 2025 during the year, the performance of Non-Independent Directors, performance of the Board as a whole and the performance of the

Chairperson was evaluated and the quality, quantity, and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys Management and the Board was assessed. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the overall evaluation process.

Familiarization Programmes for Independent Directors

In compliance with Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors are familiarized with the Company through various programmes that provide them with a comprehensive understanding of the nature of the industry in which your Company operates, the Companys business model, and the roles, rights, and responsibilities of Independent Directors. These programmes also cover any other relevant information to ensure that the Independent Directors are well-informed. The details of the familiarization programmes conducted during the year, as required under Regulation 46 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, are available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the following link: http s://www.rdbindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ Familiarization-Programme-for-Independent-Director.pdf Committees of the Board Your Board has constituted the following statutory Committees which are mandated by the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, based on their respective roles and defined scope: Audit Committee;

Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

Stakeholders Relationship Committee;

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and

Committee of Directors (discontinued after the September, 2024 quarter). The decision to discontinue the Committee of Directors was made in line with the Companys evolving governance requirements, and in accordance with the Boards evaluation of its effectiveness. Details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for respective Committees are given in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report. Key Managerial Personnel In terms of Section 203 of the Act, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of your Company as on 31st March, 2025: Mr. Rajeev Kumar, Chairperson & Whole Time Director;

Mr. Raju Singh, Whole Time Director;

Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Aman Sisodia, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer. During the period under review, Mr. Priyarup Mukherjee resigned from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Mr. Anil Kumar Apat resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer with effect from 31st December, 2024. Your Board places on record its appreciation towards their valuable contribution and guidance during their tenure. Similarly, Mrs. Neera Chakravarty stepped down from the position of Whole Time and Woman Director with effect from 31st December, 2024. The Board expresses its gratitude for her dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Company. Subsequently, Mr. Aman Sisodia was appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 12th February, 2025. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. In the opinion of your Board, the existing internal control framework is adequate and commensurate to the size and nature of the business of your Company. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed. POLICIES Corporate Social Responsibility Pursuant to Section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") is not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Accordingly, the Company has not undertaken any CSR activities during the year under review. The CSR policy is placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the following link: http s://www.rdbindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/ CSR-Policy.pdf Risk Management Policy The Board of Directors of your Company has put in place a robust Risk Management Policy. The primary objective of policy is to safeguard and enhance shareholders value and providing an optimum risk reward tradeoff. The risk management approach is based on a clear understanding of the variety of risks that the Company faces, disciplined risk monitoring and continuous risk assessment and mitigation measures. The Audit Committee is entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the risk management framework. The Committee periodically reviews the key risks and mitigation measures, and its observations are presented to the Board of Directors for further review and guidance. During the year under review, no significant risks were identified that could potentially threaten the sustainability or existence of the Company. Directors Appointment and Remuneration Policy and other details Pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Act and based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, your Board had formulated a comprehensive Nomination and Remuneration Policy. This Policy outlines the criteria fordetermining qualifications, positive attributes, and independence of Directors, as well as the framework for remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, and other employees. The details of the Remuneration policy are mentioned in the report on the Corporate Governance and the same is also placed on the Companys website at http s://www.rdbindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policy.pdf.

The statement of Disclosure of Remuneration pursuant to Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed as Annexure 3 forming part of this Report.

Whistle Blower Policy or Vigil Mechanism

In compliance with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Act and Regulation 22 of SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has formulated Vigilance Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy to provide a secure and confidential platform for Directors and employees of the Company to report genuine concerns relating to unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The Vigil Mechanism ensures that any Whistle Blower may report concerns to the Vigilance Officer, who is responsible for reviewing and addressing such complaints in a fair and transparent manner. The status of complaints received and their resolution, if any, is periodically reported to the Audit Committee. In appropriate or exceptional cases, the Whistle Blower is also provided direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

The Policy includes adequate safeguards to protect Whistle Blowers from any form of retaliation, victimization, or discrimination for reporting concerns in good faith. It reaffirms the Companys commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethical, moral, and legal business conduct. It is further affirmed that no person has been denied access to the Audit Committee during the year under review.

The Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy is made available on the Companys website and can be accessed at the following link: https://www.rdbindia.com/wp-content/ uploads/2022/09/vigilance_mechanism_or_whistle_ blower_policy.pdf

Your Company also undertakes regular communication and sensitization to ensure that Directors and Employees are aware of the availability and accessibility of the Vigil Mechanism.

Policy on prevention of insider trading

Your Company has adopted a "Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" as envisaged under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 to ensure fair, transparent, and timely disclosure of material information, thereby maintaining the integrity of the market. This Code is intended to prevent misuse of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) and to regulate, monitor and report trading activities of Directors, Designated Persons and other connected persons of the Company. It ensures that all stakeholders have equal access to important information that may impact the trading of the Companys securities.

The Code is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the following link: https://www.rdbindia . com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Code-of-practices-and- procedures-for-Fair-disclosure-of-unpublished-price.pdf Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace In compliance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH") and rules made thereunder, your Company has adopted a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), duly constituted as per the Act, is in place to address complaints of sexual harassment. The ICC includes both internal members and an external expert to ensure fair and impartial redressal. During the period under review, the Company undertook several initiatives to reinforce its zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and discrimination. These included awareness campaigns, sensitization programs, development of training materials and online workshops, including sessions on unconscious bias. Further details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report. The POSH Policy is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the following link: http s://www.rdbindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/ POSH-Policy.pdf

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The statements required under Section 197 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended, form part of this Report and will be made available to any Member on request, as prescribed therein.

The prescribed particulars of employees required under Rule 5(1) of the said Rules are annexed as Annexure 3 to this Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

During the financial year 2024-25, the loans granted and guarantees or securities provided by the Company in connection with borrowings were exempted from the applicability of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, as the Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities.

However, investments and acquisitions made by the Company, whether through subscription, purchase, or otherwise in the securities of any other body corporate, to the extent falling within the scope of Section 186, were subject to the provisions of the Act. These details are disclosed in the Notes to the Financial Statements, forming part of this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All transactions with related parties were reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and are in accordance with the Policy on Related Party Transactions formulated and adopted by the Company. Omnibus approvals from the Audit Committee are obtained for the related party transactions which are unforeseen in nature.

In line with the requirements of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions and the same can be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.rdbindia.com/ wp-content/uploads/2022/09/RPT-Policy_21.06.2025.pdf. There were no related party transactions entered by the Company during the year with directors, key managerial personnel or other persons, which may have a potential conflict with the interests of the Company. During the year under review, all contracts/ arrangements/transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties were in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis.

During the year under review, the Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/ transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the Policy on Related Party Transactions of the Company or which is required to be reported in Form No. AOC-2 in terms of Section 134(3)(h) read with Section 188 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts)

Rules, 2014. Therefore, the requirement of furnishing the requisite details in Form No. AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Act, your Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, confirm that:

in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the provisions of Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Act as amended from time to time and the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the following link: https://www.rdbindia.com/annual-return/

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

In order to achieve focused growth and efficient management of its distinct business verticals, the Board of Directors of the Company proposed the demerger of its Realty Division, with the objective of transferring and vesting the same into its wholly owned subsidiary, M/s RDB Real Estate Constructions Limited ("Resulting Company").

Accordingly, the Board, at its Meeting held on 17th December, 2022, approved a Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Act, with the

Appointed Date being 1st October, 2022. The Scheme provided for the transfer of the Realty Division of the Company to the Resulting Company. The Scheme was duly filed with the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench, and was sanctioned by the NCLT vide its Order dated 21st May, 2024. The certified copy of the NCLT Order was filed with the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata by the Company as well as the Resulting Company on 26th July, 2024, thereby making the Scheme effective from that date.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), vide its communication dated 30 th September, 2024, imposed a fine of Rs. 2,71,400 (Rupees Two Lakh Seventy-One Thousand Four Hundred only) on your Company for alleged non-submission of Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Your Company submitted a clarification on 09 th October, 2024, stating that the said regulation was not applicable for the relevant period and requested for withdrawal of the fine. However, in order to ensure smooth operations and avoid any disruption, the fine amount was deposited on the same day. Subsequently, BSE vide its communication dated 11 th November, 2024, confirmed the withdrawal of fine, and upon the Companys request, the deposited amount was adjusted against the annual listing fee, as confirmed by BSE on 26 th April, 2025.

September, 2024, imposed a fine of Rs. 2,71,400 (Rupees Two Lakh Seventy-One Thousand Four Hundred only) on your Company for alleged non-submission of Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Your Company submitted a clarification on 09 October, 2024, stating that the said regulation was not applicable for the relevant period and requested for withdrawal of the fine. However, in order to ensure smooth operations and avoid any disruption, the fine amount was deposited on the same day. Subsequently, BSE vide its communication dated 11 November, 2024, confirmed the withdrawal of fine, and upon the Companys request, the deposited amount was adjusted against the annual listing fee, as confirmed by BSE on 26 April, 2025. Your Board of Directors, recognising significant growth opportunities in the Power Sector, was of the view that the said business could be conveniently and advantageously integrated with the Companys existing operations. In line with the strategic objective of expanding the Companys scope of activities and tapping into opportunities at both the domestic and global levels in the Power Sector, the Board proposed a change in the name of the Company from RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited to RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited.

Pursuant to the necessary approvals, the name of the Company was officially changed to RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited, with effect from 4th December, 2024, upon receipt of approval from the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name was updated in the records of BSE Limited and the CSE Limited on 17th March, 2025 and 21st March, 2025, respectively.

The Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE), vide its communication dated 28th February, 2025 imposed a fine of Rs. 3,540/- (Rupees Three Thousand Five Hundred Forty) on your Company due to late uploading of SEBI LODR Compliances i.e., Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Regulation

32 of SEBI Listing Regulations. However, the delay was attributable to an unforeseen technical glitch. Considering the circumstances, the CSE waived off 99% of the fine amount, thereby reducing the payable sum to Rs. 35.40 (Rupee Thirty-Five and Forty Paise only). The revised amount was duly remitted by your Company.

PROCEEDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the period under review, there is no application made or proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF VALUATION DONE AT TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM BANKS/ FI(S) ALONG WITH REASONS

During the period under review, your Company has not made any one-time settlement for the loans taken from the Banks or financial institutions.

STATEMENT BY THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPLIANCE OF THE PROVISIONS RELATING TO THE MATERNITY BENEFIT ACT 1961

Your Company declares that it has duly complied with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. It also remains committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment that upholds the rights and welfare of its women employees in accordance with applicable laws.

Your Company also confirms that it is fully aware of and remains committed to complying with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. While there are lesser number

of women employees on its pay-rolls, it still has appropriate systems and policies in place to ensure that all statutory benefits under the Act, including paid maternity leave, continuity of salary and service during the leave period, nursing breaks, and flexible return-to-work arrangements are extended to eligible women employees as and when applicable.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT, IF ANY, AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY FROM FINANCIAL YEAR END AND TILL THE DATE OF THIS REPORT

During the period following the end of the financial year and up to the date of this Report, material changes have occurred which impact the financial position of the Company. Upon receipt of the balance 75% consideration from the respective warrant holders, the Company allotted a total of 2,53,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty-Three Lakh) equity shares of face value Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoters. These allotments were made in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and pursuant to the shareholders approval dated 5th November, 2024.

Specifically, 2,48,00,000 equity shares were allotted on 6th June, 2025 and an additional 5,00,000 equity shares were allotted on 25th June, 2025. Applications for listing of these shares were submitted to BSE Limited and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited on 20th June, 2025, and 14th July, 2025, respectively. As on the date of this Report, requisite approvals and actions from the stock exchanges in respect of the said listings are awaited.

Accordingly, the capital structure of the Company has changed as follows:

Type of Capital Number of equity shares Face Value (in Rs.) Total Share Capital (in Rs.) Authorised Share Capital 27,00,00,000 1 27,00,00,000 Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital (pre-issue) 17,28,34,000 1 17,28,34,000 Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital (post-issue) 19,81,34,000 1 19,81,34,000

DEPOSITS

During the period under review, your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public falling under Section 73 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 Accordingly, the provisions of Chapter V of the Act relating to acceptance of deposits are not applicable to your Company.

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORTS

Statutory Auditor

At 17th AGM held on 28th September, 2023, the members approved the re-appointment of M/s. LB Jha & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 301088E), as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of five years from the conclusion of the 17th AGM till

DIRECTORS REPORT (Contd.)

the conclusion of the 22nd AGM to be held for the financial year 2027-28.

In terms of Section 139 and 141 of the Act and relevant rules made thereunder, M/s. LB Jha & Co., Chartered Accountants, have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company. The Auditors have also confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

The Auditors Report given by LB Jha & Co., Chartered Accountants on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2025 forms part of the Annual Report. The Notes on the Financial Statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. During the year under review, the Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Act. Therefore, no disclosure is required in terms of Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act.

Secretarial Auditor

In terms of the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the Rule 9 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 24A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company appointed Ms. Prachi Todi, Practicing Company Secretaries (Certificate of Practice No. 22964) to conduct the secretarial audit of the records and documents of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Secretarial Audit report issued by Secretarial Auditor in Form MR-3 is attached as Annexure 4 to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report is self-explanatory and does not call for any comments.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138(1) of the Act, your Board of Directors had appointed M/s Garg Narender & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Subsequently, the firm tendered its resignation from the position of Internal Auditor with effect from 12th February, 2025.

Following this, your Board appointed M/s GARV & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the remaining period from 1st January, 2025 to 31st March, 2025.

The Internal Auditor reports directly to the Audit Committee, and the Internal Audit Reports are placed before the Audit Committee at its meetings for review andnecessary guidance. The internal audit process serves as an independent and objective evaluation of your Companys internal controls, risk management, and governance processes.

Cost Auditor

The Company is taking the adequate measures to maintain the cost records as per Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Statutory Auditor, Secretarial Auditor or Internal Auditor, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the period under review, your Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standard-1 and 2 relating to "Meeting of Board of Directors" and "General Meetings", respectively, issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in terms of Section 118(10) of the Act.

STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION

In terms of the provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company hereby confirms that there has been no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through preferential issue of Share Warrants from those stated in the objects of the offer document and the explanatory statement to the notice of the general meeting. Further, there is no category-wise variation between the projected utilization of funds and the actual utilization during the year under review.

CEO AND CFO CERTIFICATION

Mr. Rajeev Kumar, Chairperson & Whole Time Director and Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal, Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company have jointly furnished an annual certification on financial reporting and internal controls to the Board in terms of Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and is attached to the Corporate Governance Report as Annexure 2B.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34(2)(e) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, read with Schedule V thereto, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the period under review is appended hereto and forms part of this Report as Annexure 5.

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

During the period under review, your Company does not have any unclaimed or unpaid dividends or corresponding shares which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 and 125 of the Act, read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016. Accordingly, no such transfer was made to the IEPF during the financial year.

DETAILS OF NODAL OFFICER

The Board of Directors of your Company had designated Mr. Priyarup Mukherjee, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, as the Nodal Officer, and Mr. Anil Kumar Apat, Chief Financial Officer, as the Deputy Nodal Officer for communication with the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority. Following their resignation from the Company, your Board, at its meeting held on 12th February, 2025, appointed Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, as the new Nodal Officer.

PEOPLE AND CULTURE

Your Company recognises that its people are its greatest asset. A culture of performance, continuous learning, integrity, collaboration, and respect remains central to your Companys success. During the period under review, your Company continued to invest in employee development through various training, upskilling, and engagement initiatives, aimed at nurturing talent and fostering a productive and inclusive workplace. Your Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the dedication, commitment, and contribution of all employees across levels, whose efforts have enabled the Company to achieve sustained growth and operational excellence.

ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY

Your Company remains committed to conducting its business in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner. Sustainability is embedded into the Companys operations, with continuous efforts directed towards optimizing resource consumption, reducing carbon footprint and promoting energy efficiency acrossall functions. Initiatives undertaken during the year included waste minimization, responsible sourcing, water conservation, and awareness drives aimed at fostering an environmentally conscious culture. Your Company actively aligns with global sustainability goals and complies with all applicable environmental regulations, reaffirming its dedication to a greener and more sustainable future.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors expresses their sincere gratitude to all employees, customers, vendors, investors, and academic partners for their unwavering support and trust in your Company. Your Board also extends its thanks to the Government of India, State Governments and various regulatory authorities and departments for their continued co-operation and assistance.

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation for the dedication, professionalism, and commitment demonstrated by all members of the RDB family, whose efforts have been instrumental in your Companys progress. Their unity, competence, and integrity continue to be the foundation of the Companys success. The Board looks forward to their continued engagement and support in the years ahead.