Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorRealty
Open₹24.65
Prev. Close₹23.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.48
Day's High₹24.65
Day's Low₹23.8
52 Week's High₹91.89
52 Week's Low₹23.7
Book Value₹14.38
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)533.43
P/E42.52
EPS0.56
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
118.77
17.28
17.28
17.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.82
20.14
17.45
84
Net Worth
144.59
37.42
34.73
101.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.76
38.18
23.36
19.58
yoy growth (%)
6.75
63.44
19.24
-34.63
Raw materials
32.29
15.43
4.24
10.5
As % of sales
79.23
40.41
18.15
53.63
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.38
-0.44
-0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.06
2.74
0.79
0.69
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.62
-0.58
-0.58
Tax paid
-0.95
-0.63
0.03
-0.13
Working capital
43.68
-17.65
10.63
9.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.75
63.44
19.24
-34.63
Op profit growth
-43.39
-1.02
-38.09
208.07
EBIT growth
-30.18
22.93
-41.17
34.1
Net profit growth
-47.67
154.82
48.64
-8.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
127.69
110.29
128.56
71.83
59.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
127.69
110.29
128.56
71.83
59.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.92
8.29
13.4
0.54
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.95
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.85
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.95
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,599.1
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,326.75
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rajeev Kumar
Whole-time Director
Raju Singh
Managing Director & CFO
Amit Kumar Goyal
Independent Women Director
Moumita Ghosh
Independent Director
Samprati Kamdar
Independent Director
Sharad Kumar Bachhawat
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Abhay Bharat Kumar Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aman Sisodia
Managing Director
Shubham Vaidya
Plot No 93 Sector-32,
Institutional Area,
Haryana - 122001
Tel: 91-33-44500500
Website: http://www.rdbindia.com
Email: secretarial@rdbindia.com
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
RDB Infrastructure & Power Limited was initially incorporated as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited on June 23, 2006. The name of the Company was changed to RDB Infrastructure & Power Limited from RD...
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Reports by RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd
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