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RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd Share Price Live

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23.85
(0.17%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:14:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open24.65
  • Day's High24.65
  • 52 Wk High91.89
  • Prev. Close23.81
  • Day's Low23.8
  • 52 Wk Low 23.7
  • Turnover (lac)1.48
  • P/E42.52
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value14.38
  • EPS0.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)533.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹24.65

Prev. Close

₹23.81

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.48

Day's High

₹24.65

Day's Low

₹23.8

52 Week's High

₹91.89

52 Week's Low

₹23.7

Book Value

₹14.38

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

533.43

P/E

42.52

EPS

0.56

Divi. Yield

0

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2025

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4 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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6 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:54 AM
May-2026Mar-2026Feb-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.48%

Non-Promoter- 2.06%

Institutions: 2.06%

Non-Institutions: 31.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

118.77

17.28

17.28

17.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.82

20.14

17.45

84

Net Worth

144.59

37.42

34.73

101.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.76

38.18

23.36

19.58

yoy growth (%)

6.75

63.44

19.24

-34.63

Raw materials

32.29

15.43

4.24

10.5

As % of sales

79.23

40.41

18.15

53.63

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.38

-0.44

-0.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.06

2.74

0.79

0.69

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.62

-0.58

-0.58

Tax paid

-0.95

-0.63

0.03

-0.13

Working capital

43.68

-17.65

10.63

9.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.75

63.44

19.24

-34.63

Op profit growth

-43.39

-1.02

-38.09

208.07

EBIT growth

-30.18

22.93

-41.17

34.1

Net profit growth

-47.67

154.82

48.64

-8.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

127.69

110.29

128.56

71.83

59.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

127.69

110.29

128.56

71.83

59.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.92

8.29

13.4

0.54

0.27

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.95

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.85

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.95

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,599.1

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,326.75

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rajeev Kumar

Whole-time Director

Raju Singh

Managing Director & CFO

Amit Kumar Goyal

Independent Women Director

Moumita Ghosh

Independent Director

Samprati Kamdar

Independent Director

Sharad Kumar Bachhawat

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Abhay Bharat Kumar Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aman Sisodia

Managing Director

Shubham Vaidya

Registered Office

Plot No 93 Sector-32,

Institutional Area,

Haryana - 122001

Tel: 91-33-44500500

Website: http://www.rdbindia.com

Email: secretarial@rdbindia.com

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

RDB Infrastructure & Power Limited was initially incorporated as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited on June 23, 2006. The name of the Company was changed to RDB Infrastructure & Power Limited from RD...
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Reports by RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd share price today?

The RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd is ₹533.43 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd is 42.52 and 1.66 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd is ₹23.7 and ₹91.89 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd?

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.34%, 3 Years at 70.31%, 1 Year at -53.52%, 6 Month at -50.20%, 3 Month at -48.94% and 1 Month at -18.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.49 %
Institutions - 2.06 %
Public - 31.45 %

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