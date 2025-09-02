AGM 25/09/2025 Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25 September at 11:30 AM (IST) through video conferencing or other audio visual means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2025) Proceedings of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 25 September, 2025 at 11:30 AM through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2025)