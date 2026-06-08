Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.12
20.32
16.83
-23.99
Op profit growth
-25.13
9.47
-35.31
-571.72
EBIT growth
-25.04
11.5
-37.35
249.63
Net profit growth
-32.65
57.79
-40.48
927.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.21
21.71
23.87
43.12
EBIT margin
11.54
20.5
22.12
41.26
Net profit margin
6.68
13.21
10.07
19.78
RoCE
1.61
2.99
3.78
5.39
RoNW
0.69
1.07
0.7
1.25
RoA
0.23
0.48
0.43
0.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.31
3.41
2.18
3.54
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.92
3.02
1.78
3.27
Book value per share
85.36
82.46
77.84
75.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.71
0.54
1.6
0.99
P/CEPS
0.86
0.61
1.95
1.07
P/B
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.04
EV/EBIDTA
42.53
27.81
14.24
9.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-35.98
-24.2
-23.75
-23.99
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.49
201.78
345.55
542.9
Inventory days
3,517.07
3,424.26
2,766.96
4,143.41
Creditor days
-133.18
-154.06
-267.69
-740.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.32
-6.33
-2.48
-2.56
Net debt / equity
1.98
1.71
0.49
0.58
Net debt / op. profit
40.06
24.97
7.38
5.54
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
70.32
89.08
19.36
62.28
Employee costs
-1.27
-1.78
-2.07
-2.56
Other costs
-156.83
-165.57
-93.42
-116.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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