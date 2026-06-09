RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
118.77
17.28
17.28
17.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.82
20.14
17.45
84
Net Worth
144.59
37.42
34.73
101.28
Minority Interest
Debt
77.01
100.02
62.75
181.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
221.62
137.44
97.48
282.43
Fixed Assets
0.14
0.14
0.04
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
0.1
19.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.15
Networking Capital
219.74
133.89
90.55
257.1
Inventories
116.72
109.35
94.68
292.78
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
59.44
21.06
6.53
6.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
99.04
50.95
24.76
49.65
Sundry Creditors
-26.87
-14.61
-9.19
-12.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-28.59
-32.86
-26.23
-79.35
Cash
1.63
3.31
6.79
5.44
Total Assets
221.61
137.44
97.48
282.42
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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