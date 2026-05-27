|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Jun 2026
|4 Jun 2026
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 04 June, 2026 has approved the appointment of M/s Sohan Lal Jalan and Associates, Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditor of the Company to conduct the audit for financial year ending on 31 March, 2027 and issuance of Postal Ballot Notice.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|21 May 2026
|RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31 March 2026. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 27 May, 2026 has considered and approved the Audited Finacial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31 March, 2026 alongwith Statutory Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|9 Apr 2026
|9 Apr 2026
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 09 April, 2026 has interalia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Shubham Vaidya as Managing Director, Mr. Ramakant Asopa as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Incorporation of RDB Ergoflex LLP.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 13 February, 2026, has considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31 December, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report(s) thereon issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2026
|27 Jan 2026
|RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to apply for listing of the Companys equity shares on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) (Direct Listing). The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 03 February, 2026 has considered and approved the proposal to apply for listing of the Companys equity shares on NSE (Direct Listing). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 03.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|8 Dec 2025
|8 Dec 2025
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 08 December, 2025 has took note of the resignation of Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal, Managing Director & CFO of the Company with effect from 10 December, 2025 and approved the reconstitution of committees. This is to inform you that Board of Directors approved the proposal to subscribe to 70% of equity shares of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited. Further Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited was recently incorporated . At present, the subsccrption amount towards the said equity shares is yet to be infused (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 06.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended on 30 September 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 13th November, 2025, has inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report(s) thereon and allotment of 10,00,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of share warrants issued on preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2025
|27 Sep 2025
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 27 September, 2025 approved the acquisition of 51% of equity shareholding of the RDB Bhopal Infrastructure Private Limited as per the Share Purchase Agreement dated 27 September, 2025
|Board Meeting
|1 Sep 2025
|1 Sep 2025
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 01 September, 2025 has approved the incorporation of Naar Projects Private Limited (Proposed Company) and acquisition of 26% equity shares by way of subscription to its Memorandum of Association
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2025
|29 Aug 2025
|This is to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held today ie. 29 August, 2025, considered and approved the appointment of cost auditor and allotment of 45,00,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of share warrants issued on preferential basis.
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2025
|30 Jul 2025
|RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30 June 2025. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 06 August, 2025 considered and approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30 June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.