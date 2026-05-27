Board Meeting 4 Jun 2026 4 Jun 2026

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 04 June, 2026 has approved the appointment of M/s Sohan Lal Jalan and Associates, Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditor of the Company to conduct the audit for financial year ending on 31 March, 2027 and issuance of Postal Ballot Notice.

Board Meeting 27 May 2026 21 May 2026

RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31 March 2026. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 27 May, 2026 has considered and approved the Audited Finacial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31 March, 2026 alongwith Statutory Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2026)

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2026 9 Apr 2026

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 09 April, 2026 has interalia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Shubham Vaidya as Managing Director, Mr. Ramakant Asopa as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Incorporation of RDB Ergoflex LLP.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 13 February, 2026, has considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31 December, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report(s) thereon issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 27 Jan 2026

RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to apply for listing of the Companys equity shares on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) (Direct Listing). The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 03 February, 2026 has considered and approved the proposal to apply for listing of the Companys equity shares on NSE (Direct Listing). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 03.02.2026)

Board Meeting 8 Dec 2025 8 Dec 2025

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 08 December, 2025 has took note of the resignation of Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal, Managing Director & CFO of the Company with effect from 10 December, 2025 and approved the reconstitution of committees. This is to inform you that Board of Directors approved the proposal to subscribe to 70% of equity shares of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited. Further Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited was recently incorporated . At present, the subsccrption amount towards the said equity shares is yet to be infused (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 06.01.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended on 30 September 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 13th November, 2025, has inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report(s) thereon and allotment of 10,00,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of share warrants issued on preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2025 27 Sep 2025

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 27 September, 2025 approved the acquisition of 51% of equity shareholding of the RDB Bhopal Infrastructure Private Limited as per the Share Purchase Agreement dated 27 September, 2025

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 01 September, 2025 has approved the incorporation of Naar Projects Private Limited (Proposed Company) and acquisition of 26% equity shares by way of subscription to its Memorandum of Association

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2025 29 Aug 2025

This is to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held today ie. 29 August, 2025, considered and approved the appointment of cost auditor and allotment of 45,00,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of share warrants issued on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025