Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, 29th March, 2025 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Submission of Voting Results for EGM held on Saturday, 29 March, 2025 at 12:30 P.M. through VC/OAVM. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith the summary proceedings of the EGM of the Company held on Saturday, 29 March, 2025 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2025)