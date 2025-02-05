Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e., 05th December, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Sub-division/Stock Split of existing 1(One) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each fully paidup, subject to approval of Members of the Company. The Record Date for the purpose of above Sub-division/Stock Split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval of Members of the Company through Postal Ballot e-voting process and will be intimated in due course. The postal ballot notice along with the necessary instructions shall be sent through e-mail to those Members who hold shares as on the cut-off date i.e. 06th December, 2024 and whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent/Depository Participants. Pursuant to Regulation 42(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed a resolution by circulation to fix the record date i.e. Friday, 28th February 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.02.2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that RDB REALTY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE RDB REALTY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. (533285) RECORD DATE 28.02.2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 28/02/2025 DR-831/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE245L01010 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 28/02/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.02.2025) Intimation of New ISIN of the Company with respect to sub-division of Equity Shares from the face value of Rs 10/- each to Re 1/- each. This is in continuation to our communication dated 05th February, 2025 with respect to Intimation of Record Date for Sub-Division of Equity Shares from the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face Value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up with effect from 28th February, 2025, i.e., the Record Date. Please be informed that the Sub-Division of Equity Shares will take effect under the new ISIN i.e., INE245L01028. Furthermore, please find enclosed herewith the ISIN activation letter received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited. Kindly take the above information on records in terms of Regulation 30, Regulation 42 and any other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20250211-10 dated February 11, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code RDB REALTY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. (533285) New ISIN No. INE245L01028 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 28-02-2025 (DR- 831/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.02.2025)