RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd Summary

RDB Infrastructure & Power Limited was initially incorporated as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited on June 23, 2006. The name of the Company was changed to RDB Infrastructure & Power Limited from RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited with effect from December 4, 2024. Led by Sri Sunder Lal Dugar, Company is one of the leading real estate companies in Eastern India.



The Company, a part of RDB Group, has diversified interests in packaging, power & telecom transmission equipment, retail chain and transport & logistics. The Company has executed and handed over possession of Residential/Commercial projects covering an area of around 29,453 square feet. Presently, the Company has thirteen ongoing projects, of which there are six Government Projects, at various stages of planning and development.



These include housing projects, integrated townships, shopping malls and commercial complexes.The Company went public in 2010 after acquiring the real estate arm of RDB Industries Limited vide High Court Order dated April 12, 2010 pursuant to a scheme of arrangement.In 2010-11, the Company incorporated a new Subsidiary with Legend Group of Hyderabad whereby their holding was 51%. Through this subsidiary, it launched new projects such as Harmony, Coconut Grove, Marie Gold, Mint, Blue Hope, Dawn and Melno Park with total area under construction about 30 lakh sq. ft.



Further, Company allotted 10,750,000 equity shares to the shareholders of NTC Industries Limited (Formerly known as RDB Industries Limited) on 24/06/2010, through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between the Company and NTC Industries Limited dated 12/04/2010. The Share Exchange Ratio was fixed as 1:1. With the said Allotment, the equity shares got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE) w.e.f.



December 13th & 14th, 2010 respectively.The Company in 2010-11, also completed residential and commercial projects such as Regent Arcade, Regent Ganga, Regent Heritage Commercial, Regent Heritage, Regent Sonarpur and Regent DG Map, Fort William. Apart from these, it has more than 5000 happy families occupying the residential estates of the Company. It has projects under construction measuring about six million square feet.



The Company also has embarked into the world of infrastructure development along with logistic hub and truck terminus at Haldia.In FY 2024-25, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on May 21, 2024, the Realty Division of the Company was demerged and transferred to its subsidiary, M/s RDB Real Estate Constructions Limited, with effect from October 1, 2022 and the said Scheme became effective from July 26, 2024.