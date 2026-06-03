Reetech International Ltd Management Discussions

Introduction

We are one of the recognized traders of imported coal and perform its operations from Ganagavarm

and other ports. Our operations are spread across India with a wide network of customer. Our

Diversified product portfolio comprises of coal from Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and India

among other origins. We supply our products to the customer in the various sector i.e Power, Steel,

Rolling and other industry. In just a few years of starting our coal business segment we have

established as a reliable partner in the trading coal space.

The promoters of the company has vision to look beyond the ordinary; to foresee opportunities; to

attain the unattainable; to create in-roads into newer vistas of change and above all, to bridge the

demand-supply gap for coal, the worlds fossil fuel

Financial & Operational Performance

The companys operations were majorly affected due to the volatility of market conditions all over

the world due . Thus Companys half yearly performance which reflected a profit of Rs. 8.97 Lakhs

(PBT) in its first half yearly Financial Results for the period ended as on 30th September, 2024. The

company performance for the second quarter period ended as on March 31, 2025 and Stood a Loss

of Rs. (35.87) Lakhs (PBT).

The companys Annual Financial Results as on 31st March, 2025 reported its revenue from

operations from trading of imported coal to Rs.1192.61 lakhs which is decline by 59.25% as

compared Rs. 2927.32 lakhs reported as on financial year end 31st March, 2024.

The Companys Total Annual Coal Trading Outflows in Metric Tons for the last three years is

as under:

Particulars of

Years South African (RB2) South African (RB3) Indonesian Coal Australian Coal Maputo (Steam Coal) Sponge Iron 2022-23 11393.42 49805.17 3132.86 32897.18 17989.29 0 2023-24 13877.15 11601.52 0 0 385.98 1498.07 2024-25 1071.81 13969.30 0 0 0 0

SWOT ANALYSIS

Factors affecting our results of operations:

Our companys future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following strengths:

> The company has rich experience in business management and has a good track record.

> The companys revenue majorly comes from single segment, thus all efforts and taskforce is

directed towards single line of business and deployment of full potential in achieving the

desired goals.

> The registered office of the company is centrally located in heart of Rural India and the

capital city of Chhattisgarh.

> We have satisfied chain of vendors which are associated with us from past many years.

> List of our top vendors (debtors & creditors ) whom we have trade relations with are as

under:

S. Name of Vendor

no. S. Name of Vendor

no. S.no. Name of Vendor 1 Adani Enterprises

Limited. 7. Axis Enterprises 13. SRG Industries Pvt. Ltd. 2 Agarwal Coal

Corporation Pvt. Ltd. 8. Vraj Metalics Pvt.

Ltd. 14. JSW Minerals Trading Pvt.

Ltd. 3 Tata International

Ltd. 9. Anupam Fuels PVt

Ltd. 4 Indian Coke &

Power Pvt. Ltd. 10. SMS Carbon &

Minerals Pvt. Ltd. 5 Sparsh Baldev

Exports Pvt. Ltd. 11. Waltair Coal Pvt.

Ltd. 6. Basudev trade link 12. Jaydeep Ispat &

Alloys PvtLtd.

> The promoters of the company have progressive vision and futuristic approach to run the

business efficiently and effectively.

> Experienced Promoters and Management provide us an extra edge to deal with day to day

affairs of the company.

Some of the weakness or business risks are outlined as follows:

> Our companys derive significant revenue from trading coal.

> Fluctuation in prices, non-availability or high cost of quality of coal may have an adverse

effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition.

> Our business is dependent on our continuing relationships with our customers.

> Our business is capital intensive. If we experience insufficient cash flows to meet required

payments on our debt and working capital requirements, there may be an adverse effect on

our operations.

> Our business experiences an increase in sales during the summer season in India which

lasts from March till July.

Industry wise Business Constraints: The uses of coal are being reduced in terms of the energy

mix and being substituted with clean energy sources, owing to the generation of air pollutants due

to coal combustion. These factors, in turn, are expected to restrain the growth of the Indian coal

market.

Review of Business Operations and Future Prospects:

The business of the company is going well and it has great prospects for future. Your Directors are

optimistic about Companys business and hopeful of better performance with increased revenue in

next year.

OUTLOOK FOR 2025-26

India is projected to grow at 6.7% in FY26, as per RBIs baseline estimates, supported by a better-

than-expected rabi output, steady industrial recovery, and revival in investment momentum.

Inflation is expected to remain moderate, with headline CPI projected at 4.2%, contingent on a

normal monsoon and stable food prices. Importantly fiscal consolidation will continue, with a

central deficit target of 4.4% for FY26, and the recent inclusion of Indian G-secs in global bond

indices is likely to enhance capital inflows, reduce borrowing costs, and deepen market liquidity.

This evolving macro environment offers fertile ground for financial intermediation. With broad-

based improvements across demand, liquidity, and confidence metrics, Indias capital markets are

expected to enter a more accommodative and expansionary phase.

Source: Economic Survey 2024-25 - Ministry of Finance; Monetary Policy Report April-25 -

Reserve Bank of India

India Coal Industry Reports

The Indian coal market is a significant segment of the countrys energy sector, driven primarily by

the demand for power generation through thermal coal. The market encompasses various

applications, including coking feedstock and other industrial uses. The increase in Indias coal

production aims to meet the rising energy demands, supported by extensive coal resources.

Despite the challenges such as environmental concerns, occupational health risks, and market

volatility, the coal industry remains a crucial part of Indias economy. Government policies

promoting renewable energy sources are tempering the market growth, pushing for a reduction in

reliance on coal. The future of Indias coal market will be influenced by global economic conditions,

technological advancements, and the need for environmental sustainability and social

responsibility.

Key players in the Indian coal market are actively optimizing their operations to meet market

demands. The industrys growth rate and market value are critical metrics, with industry analysis

providing insights into market trends and industry statistics. Market leaders are navigating the

dynamic landscape, focusing on industry research and market segmentation to stay competitive.

Industry reports and market data offer a comprehensive market overview, including market

forecast and market growth predictions. The market outlook highlights the ongoing developments

and market review, while industry information and industry size provide a detailed understanding

ofthesector.

The report example and report pdf offer valuable insights into the market predictions and industry

trends. Research companies play a vital role in providing industry analysis and market

segmentation, ensuring that stakeholders have access to accurate and up-to-date information.

In summary, the Indian coal market is poised for growth, driven by the demand for thermal power

generation and supported by extensive coal resources. However, the market must navigate

challenges such as environmental sustainability and government policies promoting renewable

energy. Industry reports, market data, and research companies provide valuable insights into the

market, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.

Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-coal-market

India Coal Market Analysis

The Coal Trading Market size is estimated at USD 10.19 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach

USD 12.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/coal-trading-market

Over the medium term, coal is majorly consumed in various sectors, such as industry,

transport, residential, commercial and public services, agriculture, fishing, and several non-

energy areas that generate the coal demand, leading to the trade of coal between the

nations.

On the other hand, power from coal is getting mixed up with other alternative sources, like

renewables and natural gas, which help to reduce the environmental impact as compared

to coal. These factors, in turn, are expected to restrain the growth of the coal trading

market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, with the growing demand for electricity, coal power plants in the Asia-Pacific

region are expected to be a significant consumer of coal. The region is expected to have a

demand of around 4,400 megatons of coal equivalent (Mtce) by 2040, with the majority of

demand from the power sector. This demand for coal is expected to create an opportunity

for the coal trading market in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the coal trading market with China and India as the major importer,

and Australia and Indonesia are among the major exporter of coal.

Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/coal-trading-market

Iron Ore Price Trends

Source: Bigmint Note

Coking Coal Coking coal prices, particularly premium hard coking coal (PHCC) from Australia,

moderated steadily through the year. Prices eased from over USD 260/t at the beginning of the

fiscal to below USD 200/t by the final quarter, reflecting improved supply conditions and stable

demand.

Global Economy at Large

Global coal consumption continued to rise in 2024 to a new all-time high of almost 8,800 mmt.

However, growth slowed to about 80 mmt in 2024, less than a third of the increase recorded over

the previous two years. The rise in Chinas coal consumption slowed by 80 percent in 2024, to

about 60 mmt, while growth in Indias consumption softened by one third to 70 mmt (figure 10.B).

Demand in Europe and North America continued to decline, though by less than in 2023. Global coal

production rose by an estimated 75 mmt in 2024, around one-quarter of the increase in 2023.

Output picked up in China (about 40 mmt), India (80 mmt), and Indonesia (30 mmt) but continued

to decline in Europe and the United States (figure 10.C). Global trade in coal is estimated to have

reached an all-time high in 2024, but trade growth was only a third of that in the previous year due

to slowing increases in overall demand. Increasing imports in China and ASEAN countries were met

primarily by exports from Australia, Indonesia and Mongolia.

Global coal production is expected to edge down over the forecast period. Among the major

producers, India is the only country where output is expected to increase, supported by

government policy. Production in China is expected to plateau, while in Indonesia it is expected to

decrease sharply, in line with official targets. Reductions in supply are also anticipated in the United

States and Australia.

OUTLOOK

Global economic growth is expected to moderate from 3.3% in 2024 to 2.8% in 2025, before

recovering to 3% in 2026. The combined effects of new trade restrictions, their spillover through

global trade linkages, and rising uncertainty may dampen business sentiment and pace of economic

recovery. Financial market volatility has raised concerns about extreme vulnerabilities, particularly

in countries grappling with persistent inflation and signs of economic slowdown. Policymakers

worldwide face the challenge of balancing economic growth with financial stability. While advanced

economies navigate the lingering effects of elevated inflation and restrictive monetary policies,

emerging markets stand to benefit from economic diversification and demographic advantages.

While there are emerging signs of stabilization, the global economys trajectory remains fragile,

heavily dependent on effective fiscal policies, geopolitical de-escalation, and coordinated efforts to

mitigate inflationary and trade-related pressures and ensure a stable and sustainable economic

trajectory.

INDIAN ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

India is expected to grow at 6.5% in FY 2024-25, lower than 8.2% growth in FY 2023-24, as per

IMF. This moderation is attributed to subdued external demand, manufacturing and services sector

slowdowns, and inflationary pressures. The manufacturing sectors growth is expected to decline to

5.3% from 9.9% in the previous fiscal, primarily due to global supply chain disruptions and rising

input costs. The services sector is anticipated to grow at 5.8%, down from 6.4% in FY 2023-24. On

the contrary, the agriculture and allied sector demonstrated significant resilience, with growth

estimated at 3.8% in FY 2024-25, an increase from the previous years 1.4%. The construction

sector is expected to grow at 8.6% in FY 2024-25, underscoring the governments focus on

infrastructure development. Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) at constant prices is

expected to witness a growth of 7.3% compared to 4% growth in the previous financial year. The

Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to reach 184.88 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, against

the Provisional Estimate of GDP of 173.82 lakh crore for FY 2023-24. Indias retail inflation, as

measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 4.6% in FY 2024-25. In a further positive

development, retail inflation for March 2025 declined to 3.34%. The sustained moderation in

inflation reflects the effectiveness of policy measures in containing price pressures

Ample coal supplies.

The price forecast is based partly on expectations of a decrease in global coal supply in 2025 and

2026, owing to shrinking output across many producers. In several countries, production could

exceed forecasts. Indonesias output has significantly exceeded national targets in the past,

including by 17 percent in 2024, suggesting that the planned reduction may not materialize. Recent

changes in U.S. energy policies to boost the use of coal could also slow— or potentially reverse—the

trend of decreasing U.S. coal output. Meanwhile, if diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict

triggered by Russias invasion of Ukraine prove successful, potential markets for coal exports from

Russia might broaden, encouraging higher production levels.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the various parts may be

"forward looking statement" within the meaning of application securities laws and regulations. The

actual result may differ from those expectations depending upon the economic conditions, changes

in Government regulation and amendments in tax laws and other internal and external factors.