Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹22.75
Prev. Close₹22.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹22.75
Day's Low₹22.75
52 Week's High₹43.22
52 Week's Low₹22.72
Book Value₹35.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.62
P/E49.46
EPS0.46
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
4.23
0.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.63
10.88
9.87
6.72
Net Worth
14.86
15.11
14.1
7.24
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
0
11.93
29.27
165.28
116.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
11.93
29.27
165.28
116.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.1
1.38
1.03
1.31
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Mahendra Ahuja
Executive Director
Roma Ahuja
Non Executive Director
Vijay Kumar Khilnani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mukesh Chandwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Sharma
Sai Kunj,
Civil Lines,
Chattisgarh - 492001
Tel: 91-7714003800
Website: http://www.reetechinternational.com
Email: info@reetechinternational.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Reetech International Limited was originally incorporated on December 18, 2008 as a Private Limited Company as M R Agriculture Private Limited with Registrar of Companies. Further, the name of the Com...
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Reports by Reetech International Ltd
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