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Reetech International Ltd Share Price Live

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22.75
(0.13%)
Jun 3, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open22.75
  • Day's High22.75
  • 52 Wk High43.22
  • Prev. Close22.72
  • Day's Low22.75
  • 52 Wk Low 22.72
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E49.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.59
  • EPS0.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Reetech International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹22.75

Prev. Close

₹22.72

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.27

Day's High

₹22.75

Day's Low

₹22.75

52 Week's High

₹43.22

52 Week's Low

₹22.72

Book Value

₹35.59

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.62

P/E

49.46

EPS

0.46

Divi. Yield

0

Reetech International Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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30 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Reetech International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Reetech International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:48 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.62%

Non-Promoter- 4.34%

Institutions: 4.34%

Non-Institutions: 22.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Reetech International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

4.23

0.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.63

10.88

9.87

6.72

Net Worth

14.86

15.11

14.1

7.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

0

11.93

29.27

165.28

116.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

11.93

29.27

165.28

116.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.1

1.38

1.03

1.31

0.57

Reetech International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Reetech International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Mahendra Ahuja

Executive Director

Roma Ahuja

Non Executive Director

Vijay Kumar Khilnani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mukesh Chandwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Sharma

Registered Office

Sai Kunj,

Civil Lines,

Chattisgarh - 492001

Tel: 91-7714003800

Website: http://www.reetechinternational.com

Email: info@reetechinternational.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Reetech International Limited was originally incorporated on December 18, 2008 as a Private Limited Company as M R Agriculture Private Limited with Registrar of Companies. Further, the name of the Com...
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Reports by Reetech International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Reetech International Ltd share price today?

The Reetech International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reetech International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reetech International Ltd is ₹9.62 Cr. as of 03 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reetech International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reetech International Ltd is 49.46 and 0.64 as of 03 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reetech International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reetech International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reetech International Ltd is ₹22.72 and ₹43.22 as of 03 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Reetech International Ltd?

Reetech International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.92%, 3 Years at -27.21%, 1 Year at -30.00%, 6 Month at -31.06%, 3 Month at -27.43% and 1 Month at -18.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reetech International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reetech International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.62 %
Institutions - 4.34 %
Public - 22.04 %

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