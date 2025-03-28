Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)Regulation 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Notice of EGM of the members of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Limited. Summary of proceeding of EGM held on 28.03.2025 for approval of name change. Details of voting result of EGM held on 28.05.2025. Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2025)