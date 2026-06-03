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Reetech International Ltd Balance Sheet

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22.75
(0.13%)
Jun 3, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

4.23

0.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.63

10.88

9.87

6.72

Net Worth

14.86

15.11

14.1

7.24

Minority Interest

Debt

2.68

0

1.28

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.54

15.11

15.38

7.24

Fixed Assets

2.66

0.09

1.2

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.37

3.37

3.37

3.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.04

0.02

0

Networking Capital

11.45

11.25

9.24

3.85

Inventories

0

0

0

1.89

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.64

2.34

3.22

1.74

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.71

10.98

8.9

10.77

Sundry Creditors

-0.17

-0.18

-0.08

-1.48

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.73

-1.89

-2.8

-9.07

Cash

0

0.38

1.55

0.01

Total Assets

17.54

15.13

15.38

7.23

Reetech Intl : related Articles

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