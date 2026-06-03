Reetech International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
4.23
0.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.63
10.88
9.87
6.72
Net Worth
14.86
15.11
14.1
7.24
Minority Interest
Debt
2.68
0
1.28
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.54
15.11
15.38
7.24
Fixed Assets
2.66
0.09
1.2
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.37
3.37
3.37
3.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.04
0.02
0
Networking Capital
11.45
11.25
9.24
3.85
Inventories
0
0
0
1.89
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.64
2.34
3.22
1.74
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.71
10.98
8.9
10.77
Sundry Creditors
-0.17
-0.18
-0.08
-1.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.73
-1.89
-2.8
-9.07
Cash
0
0.38
1.55
0.01
Total Assets
17.54
15.13
15.38
7.23
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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