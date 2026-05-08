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Reetech International Ltd Board Meeting

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22.75
(0.13%)
Jun 3, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Reetech Intl CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202630 Apr 2026
Reetech International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the half year and year ended on March 31 2026 & Audit Report thereon for the year ended on March 31 2026 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 NOTICE OF POSTPONMENT OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2026) Reetech International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2026 & Audit Report thereon for the year ended on March 31, 2026, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2026) In continuation to our board meeting intimation letter dated May 16th, 2026 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 27, 2026, inter alia have considered and approved the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the half year & year ended on March 31st, 2026 along with Auditors Report thereon for the year ended as on March 31st, 2026, pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Unmodified opinion of the statutory auditors on the Financial Results & Audit Report of the company for the half year & year ended on March 31st, 2026. 2.The Re-appointment of M/s PSNV & Associates LLP (FRN: C400305), Chartered Accountants Raipur (C.G.), as Internal Auditors of the company for the financial year 2026-27. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2026)
Board Meeting4 Feb 20264 Feb 2026
We wish to inform you that the Board of Director of the company today February 04th, 2026, has approved the matter: Commencement of new line of business in addition to the existing business activities of the Company, namely purchase and sale (Trading) of agricultural land for trading purposes only.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
Reetech International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Approve Unaudited financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the half year ended on 30th September 2025. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the half year ended on September 30, 2025 and Limited Review Report for the half year ended on September 30th, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)
Board Meeting25 Aug 202525 Aug 2025
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today dated day, August 25, 2025, inter alia have considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Board Report for the financial year ended as on March 31st, 2025. 2. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended as on March 31st, 2025. 3. The appointment of M/s Nitin Agrawal & Co. practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for conducting physical ballot voting in 17th Annual General Meeting of the company. 4. Convening of 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company and notice thereof. 5. Material Related Party Transactions of the companies Act, 2013.

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