Reganto Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

OUTLOOK

The Company has reviewed its product basket and in consistency with the market demand and business prospect, it has been concentrating on security related products. The company has shifted its focus from manufacturing activities to IT enabled services and trading in IT Products. In view of the financial constraints, the Company has been doing trading activities in security related products and services. Your Company, during limited period and under limited resources, has been able to create and capture a sizeable portion of security industry by trading of digital video recorders, CCTV Cameras, and other products including accessories thereof. With the growth of crime and awareness in the society, the size of consumer is phenomenally increasing by every passing day in security related products and even the middle class of the Country has become a substantial portion of consumers of this industry. With the increase of spending power and corresponding individual threats, the demand in security related products are multiplying by every passing day as is even evident from the demand of the products of your Company. With the current trend, your Company, with its quality and services, is confident to become a market leader in northern India within a very short span of time and the management is confident to achieving the same at its earliest.

OUTLOOK ON THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company has an integrated approach to managing the risks inherent in various aspects of its business. As a part of this approach, the Board of Directors is responsible for monitoring risk levels on various parameters, and the Board of Directors supported by professionals in various fields is responsible for ensuring implementation of mitigation measures, if required. The Audit Committee provides the overall direction on the risk management policies.

The overall economic environment will have a strong bearing on how things shape in the coming years. Falling prices of the electronic products due to increasing competitiveness with the introduction of multiple variants in each product are potential risks. The overall Industrial and Business sentiment has been low during the last financial year. Your Company therefore has planned to introduce high quality technically advanced gadgets in the Companys product basket once it meets the working capital requirement to start its operations in full capacity, which will expedite its revival scheme. The Company has already ventured into manufacturing and dealing of high quality CCTV cameras and Digital Video Recorders (DVR) meant for CCTV Cameras. Your Company, however, is confident that with further improvement in quality, competitively priced products and their utility, it will be able to expand its market share.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company has been operating in the electronic industry and dealing in only electronic products including Security & Surveillance related electronic equipments. The Companys products are mainly electronic and therefore there is a single segment of operation. In view of the same, segment wise reporting is not required.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY

The Internal Control Systems of the Company are designed to provide adequate assurance on the efficiency of the operation and security of its assets, and the Company is committed to high standards in

this regard. The accounting records are adequate for preparation of financial statements and other financial information. The adequacy and effectiveness of the Internal Control as well as compliance with laid down systems and policies are comprehensively monitored by your Companys Internal Auditors. The Audit Committee of the Board, which meets regularly, actively reviews Internal Control Systems as well as financial disclosures.

Your Companys performance during the year as compared to the last year is as under:

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PERFOMANCE

We give below the financial highlights for the year under review: -

PARTICULARS (RS. in Lacs) Current Year Previous Year Turnover & Other Income/Income from Operations (including Job work) 62,348.42 17,416.60 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation, Interest/Financial Charges and Tax 6,147.64 1,657.39 Depreciation 3.61 5.91 Interest and Financial Charges 0.44 1.22 Profit/(Loss) before Extra-ordinary Items 6,143.59 1664.52 Extra Ordinary / Exceptional Items (Profit on Sale of PPE) - - Profit/(Loss) after Extra-ordinary Items, but before Income Tax 6,143.59 1664.52 Exceptional / Extra-ordinary Items (Profit on Sale of PPE) - - Income Tax Adjustments 1,351.80 0.00 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 4,791.79 1664.52 Surplus brought forward 623.40 (4,121.68)

The revenue of the Company has increased massively by 357.98 % because of huge exports in the 4th quarter of the company.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company is committed and focused in building a strong organization by hiring, managing, developing, and retaining the most talented and experienced employees. Special attention is given to providing excellent working conditions, benchmark with other large companies while rewarding the employees. Lot of emphasis is placed on ensuring a rewarding experience to the employees in your Company. As on March 31, 2025, the employee strength of the Company was 4.

SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

The details of significant changes in key financial ratios along with detailed explanations therefor are given as under:

S. No. Ratio % change Explanation 1. Current ratio 1% - 2. Debt- Equity Ratio -80% Decrease due to increase in profit during the year 3. Inventory Turnover ratio 2375556% Increase due to increase in cost of goods sold 4. Net Profit ratio -18% - 5. Return on net worth -42% Decrease due to increase in profit during the year

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

The Board appreciates the efforts put in by all employees for their commitment, and dedication to fulfil their corporate duties with diligence and integrity. Your Directors are also pleased to place on record their appreciation for the excellent support received from Dealers, Business Associates and Customers by promoting and patronizing the products of the Company.