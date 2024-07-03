Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹8
Prev. Close₹8.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹8
Day's Low₹7.91
52 Week's High₹30.69
52 Week's Low₹5.64
Book Value₹7.03
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)115.73
P/E10.4
EPS0.78
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
17.41
17.94
7.84
7.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.48
-3.87
-20.48
-19.4
Net Worth
69.89
14.07
-12.64
-11.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.39
15.91
24.62
21.94
yoy growth (%)
-22.13
-35.36
12.19
50.94
Raw materials
-9.97
-12.4
-19.44
-23.25
As % of sales
80.47
77.95
78.96
105.99
Employee costs
-2.18
-2.83
-4.66
-4.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.1
-4.11
-4.76
-9.21
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.19
-0.9
-0.8
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.27
-0.3
-2.12
-6.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.13
-35.36
12.19
50.94
Op profit growth
-26.93
-41.36
-62.09
607.69
EBIT growth
-16.02
-19.93
-56.52
384.34
Net profit growth
-174.49
-187.46
-48.11
256.3
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Patel Akshaykumar Dineshkumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kajalben Chetanbhai Vyas
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Narendrasinh Jadeja
Non Independent Non Executive Director / CFO
Zishan Somabhai Meena
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harshad Babubhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jitendrakumar Jayantibhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chetan Sharma
Additional Director
Dimpy Bansal
Additional Director
Rajnikantbhai Patel
Additional Director
Shubham Sanjay Agrawal
Additional Director
Sudhir Somchandra Agrawal
108 Okhla Industrial Area,
Phase I,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-11-43740000
Website: http://www.vintroninformatics.com
Email: uslakhera@yahoo.com; vil_vintron@hotmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Reganto Enterprises Limited was initially as Vintron Informatics Limited on August 6, 1991. The name of the Company is changed to Reganto Enterprises Limited since 2025. Company is mainly engaged in m...
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Reports by Reganto Enterprises Ltd
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