iifl-logo

Reganto Enterprises Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
7.91
(-2.47%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:53:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8
  • Day's High8
  • 52 Wk High30.69
  • Prev. Close8.11
  • Day's Low7.91
  • 52 Wk Low 5.64
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E10.4
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.03
  • EPS0.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)115.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Reganto Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹8

Prev. Close

₹8.11

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.03

Day's High

₹8

Day's Low

₹7.91

52 Week's High

₹30.69

52 Week's Low

₹5.64

Book Value

₹7.03

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

115.73

P/E

10.4

EPS

0.78

Divi. Yield

0

Reganto Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2025

arrow

27 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Reganto Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Reganto Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:39 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.42%

Non-Promoter- 36.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Reganto Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

17.41

17.94

7.84

7.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.48

-3.87

-20.48

-19.4

Net Worth

69.89

14.07

-12.64

-11.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.39

15.91

24.62

21.94

yoy growth (%)

-22.13

-35.36

12.19

50.94

Raw materials

-9.97

-12.4

-19.44

-23.25

As % of sales

80.47

77.95

78.96

105.99

Employee costs

-2.18

-2.83

-4.66

-4.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.1

-4.11

-4.76

-9.21

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.19

-0.9

-0.8

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.27

-0.3

-2.12

-6.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.13

-35.36

12.19

50.94

Op profit growth

-26.93

-41.36

-62.09

607.69

EBIT growth

-16.02

-19.93

-56.52

384.34

Net profit growth

-174.49

-187.46

-48.11

256.3

View Ratios

No Record Found

Reganto Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Reganto Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Patel Akshaykumar Dineshkumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kajalben Chetanbhai Vyas

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Narendrasinh Jadeja

Non Independent Non Executive Director / CFO

Zishan Somabhai Meena

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harshad Babubhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jitendrakumar Jayantibhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chetan Sharma

Additional Director

Dimpy Bansal

Additional Director

Rajnikantbhai Patel

Additional Director

Shubham Sanjay Agrawal

Additional Director

Sudhir Somchandra Agrawal

Registered Office

108 Okhla Industrial Area,

Phase I,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 91-11-43740000

Website: http://www.vintroninformatics.com

Email: uslakhera@yahoo.com; vil_vintron@hotmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Reganto Enterprises Limited was initially as Vintron Informatics Limited on August 6, 1991. The name of the Company is changed to Reganto Enterprises Limited since 2025. Company is mainly engaged in m...
Read More

Reports by Reganto Enterprises Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Reganto Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Reganto Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reganto Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reganto Enterprises Ltd is ₹115.73 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reganto Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reganto Enterprises Ltd is 10.4 and 1.15 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reganto Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reganto Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reganto Enterprises Ltd is ₹5.64 and ₹30.69 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Reganto Enterprises Ltd?

Reganto Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.28%, 3 Years at 8.78%, 1 Year at -67.88%, 6 Month at -37.62%, 3 Month at -9.79% and 1 Month at -18.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reganto Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reganto Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Reganto Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.