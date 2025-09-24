|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2025
|27 Aug 2025
|Intimation of book closure and other details for 34th AGM of the company. Proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Tuesday, 23rd day of September, 2025. Submission of Scrutinizers report Appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.09.2025)
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