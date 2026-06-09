Reganto Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
17.41
17.94
7.84
7.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.48
-3.87
-20.48
-19.4
Net Worth
69.89
14.07
-12.64
-11.56
Minority Interest
Debt
10.43
10.51
10.78
11.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
80.32
24.58
-1.86
0.27
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.08
0.14
1.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
80.21
24.48
-2
-1.22
Inventories
0
0
0.84
3.09
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
781.52
166.77
1.51
1.64
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
23.38
13.83
1.02
1.27
Sundry Creditors
-707.1
-152.58
-4.73
-5.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-17.58
-3.53
-0.64
-2.2
Cash
0.1
0.01
0.01
0.17
Total Assets
80.32
24.57
-1.85
0.25
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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