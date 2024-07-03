Reganto Enterprises Ltd Summary

Reganto Enterprises Limited was initially as Vintron Informatics Limited on August 6, 1991. The name of the Company is changed to Reganto Enterprises Limited since 2025. Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Computer Systems and Peripherals, Monitors & Modems.



The Company is a pioneer in manufacturing of electronic security and surveillance products in India. In a country which is primarily dependent upon South Asian countries for manufacturing of electronic and IT related products, Company made its own standing to be a capable and credible Indian manufacturer, which is its biggest strength. In the age of cut-throat business competition.



Apart from strong manufacturing capabilities, it provides OEM services to various major companies. It manufactured and marketed products ranging from computer Motherboards and Monitors to Electronic Security and Surveillance Products. The manufacturing facility consists of 10 high speed SMT machines, having a combined capacity of making more than 500,000 CCTV Cameras per month.In 2001 the company had acquired the business of M/s Crystal Software Pvt Ltd a company which was operating in the area of back end software development for its clients abroad.



Later, in 2011-12, the Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary by the name of VSOFT GLOBAL INC. at USA, with a total subscribed and paid-up capital of 1500 Capital Stocks held by it.In FY 2025, Company has shifted its focus from manufacturing activities to IT enabled services and trading in IT Products. Due to financial constraints, Company has been doing trading activities in security related products and services.



With the growth of crime and awareness in the society, the size of consumer is phenomenally increasing by every passing day in security related products and even the middle class of the Country has become a substantial portion of consumers of this industry.