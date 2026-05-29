Board Meeting 29 May 2026 22 May 2026

Reganto Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31 2025.

Board Meeting 28 Apr 2026 28 Apr 2026

Appointment of Additional Director

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2026 20 Apr 2026

In terms of Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors was held on Monday, April 20, 2026 and approved the following matters

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2026 13 Mar 2026

Reganto Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that Board Meeting for discussing and approving the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September and December 2025 will be held on Friday the 20th day of March 2026 at 03:15 PM at 1117 11th Floor Hemkunt Chamber 89 Nehru Place New Delhi Delhi-110019. Outcome of Board meeting held on Friday, March 20, 2026 to approve the quarterly results of Quarter ended September, 2025 and December 2025. Quarterly Financial Results of September 2025. Financial Results for quarter ended December 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.03.2026)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2025 11 Oct 2025

Vintron Informatics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that Board Meeting for discussing and approving the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2025 will be held on Friday the 17th day of October 2025 at 03:15 PM at 1117 11th Floor Hemkunt Chamber 89 Nehru Place New Delhi Delhi-110019. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of Quarter ended June 30, 2025. Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2025 Resignation of Statutory Auditor of the Company. In terms of Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors was held on Friday, October 17, 2025 and approved the following matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.10.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2025 26 Aug 2025

i. Board has approved the Directors Report along with Management Discussions & Analysis Report and Corporate Governance Report along with its annexures for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025. ii. Approval of Notice and other related matters with forthcoming 34th Annual General Meeting. iii. Appointment of M/s Mahesh Gupta & Co., Company Secretaries, Delhi, having Peer review certificate no: 6470/2025 as Scrutinizer of the company for the forthcoming 34th Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2025 17 Jul 2025

A meeting of board of directors will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025 to consider the Financial Result for the quarter/year ended on March 31, 2025 and other agenda items. Revised outcome of meeting of board of directors held on Friday, July 25, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :25.07.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2025 11 Jun 2025