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Riyaasat Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.9

0.75

0.75

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.21

5.48

1.4

0.08

Net Worth

13.11

6.23

2.15

0.13

Minority Interest

Debt

8.87

4.74

1.02

0.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.98

10.97

3.17

0.24

Fixed Assets

0.29

0.39

0.18

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.03

0.01

0

Networking Capital

21.21

10.49

2.85

0.04

Inventories

21.4

14.97

5.27

0.78

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.68

0.33

0.33

1.1

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.08

1.96

2.87

0.22

Sundry Creditors

-4.15

-3.14

-3.93

-1.94

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.8

-3.63

-1.69

-0.12

Cash

0.41

0.07

0.14

0.15

Total Assets

21.96

10.98

3.18

0.24

Riyaasat Lifestyle Ltd : related Articles

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