Riyaasat Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.9
0.75
0.75
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.21
5.48
1.4
0.08
Net Worth
13.11
6.23
2.15
0.13
Minority Interest
Debt
8.87
4.74
1.02
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.98
10.97
3.17
0.24
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.39
0.18
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.03
0.01
0
Networking Capital
21.21
10.49
2.85
0.04
Inventories
21.4
14.97
5.27
0.78
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.68
0.33
0.33
1.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.08
1.96
2.87
0.22
Sundry Creditors
-4.15
-3.14
-3.93
-1.94
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.8
-3.63
-1.69
-0.12
Cash
0.41
0.07
0.14
0.15
Total Assets
21.96
10.98
3.18
0.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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