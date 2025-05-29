To the Members of RNIT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED (Formerly known as Autopal Industries Limited) Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of RNIT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED (Formerly known as Autopal Industries Limited) ( " the Company " ) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2025, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 . Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report .

Treatment for the effects of the How our audit addressed Resolution Plan Refer Note 34 to the Financial Statements for the details regarding the resolution plan implemented in the Company pursuant to a corporate insolvency resolution process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. We have performed the following procedures to determine whether the effect of Resolution Plan has been appropriately recognized in the Financial Statements: In respect of de-recognition of operational and financial creditors along with assets, the net difference amounting to Rs 2233.63 Lakh between the carrying amounts of financial liabilities extinguished and consideration paid along with value of assets, is recognized in Capital reserve account in accordance with Ind AS and guidance as prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and accounting policies consistently followed by the Company. Reviewed management s process for review and implementation of the Resolution Plan. Reviewed the provisions of the Resolution Plan to understand the requirements of the said Plan and evaluated the possible impact of the same on the financial statements. Tested the implementation of provisions of the Resolution Plan in computation of balances of liabilities owed to financial and operational creditors. Accounting for the effects of the resolution plan is considered by us to be a matter of most significance due to its importance to intended users understanding of the Financial Statements as a whole and materiality thereof. Evaluated whether the accounting principles applied by the management fairly present the effects of the Resolution Plan in financial statements in accordance with the principles of Ind AS. Tested the related disclosures made in notes to the financial statements in respect of the implementation of the resolution plan.

Management s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the act ) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion, reasonable level of assurance is a high level of assurance, but it is not guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the SA s will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence economic decisions of users taken the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the company s internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( " the Order " ), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which is to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (A) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ( " Intermediaries " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(B) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ( " Funding Parties " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(C) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The Company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For B R A N D & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN:012344S/S200101 Sd/- A. Kumaraswamy Reddy Partner Place: Hyderabad M. No. 220366

Date: 29.05.2025 UDIN: 25220366BMICWK2079

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of RNIT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED of even date): i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment (PPE).

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us and in our opinion, PPE have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals; as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the company does not hold any immovable properties as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has not revalued the Property Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the period under review.

(e) As per information provided, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

ii. The company does not hold Physical Inventory.

iii. The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or given any guarantees, or provided any security to any other entity during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii)(a) to (f) of the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public offer covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. According to information and explanations given to us and as per our opinion, the central government has not specified maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the companies Act.

vii. (a) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues in arrears as at 31 st March 2025 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company does not have any transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans from banks as at balance sheet date.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our Audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. xii.As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it.

xiii.The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting standard (Ind AS) 24, related party disclosures specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.

xiv.(a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system which commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were duly considered by us in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv.The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him.

xvi.The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of The Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

xvii.The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii.The statutory auditors resigned during the year by virtue of an order passed by the NCLT.

xix.On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, based on our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet. xx.The company is not covered under the provisions of sec 135 of the companies act 2013.

For B R A N D & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN:012344S/S200101

A. Kumaraswamy Reddy Partner Place: Hyderabad M. No. 220366 Date: 29.05.2025 UDIN: 25220366BMICWK2079

Annexure B to the Auditor s Report

" Annexure B " referred to in paragraph 2(e) under " Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements " section of report on Ind AS financial statements of even date to the members of M/s. Rnit AI Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Autopal Industries Limited) on the Ind AS financial statement for the year ended 31 st March 2025.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rnit AI Solutions Limited ( the Company ) (Formerly known as Autopal Industries Limited) as of 31 st March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including Indian Accounting Standards. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For B R A N D & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN:012344S/S200101