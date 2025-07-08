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RNIT AI Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

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60.98
(-1.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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  • Open62.21
  • Day's High62.21
  • 52 Wk High78.9
  • Prev. Close62.22
  • Day's Low60.98
  • 52 Wk Low 37
  • Turnover (lac)9.95
  • P/E42.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.39
  • EPS1.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)517.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

RNIT AI Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹62.21

Prev. Close

₹62.22

Turnover(Lac.)

₹9.95

Day's High

₹62.21

Day's Low

₹60.98

52 Week's High

₹78.9

52 Week's Low

₹37

Book Value

₹16.39

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

517.06

P/E

42.94

EPS

1.42

Divi. Yield

0

RNIT AI Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2025

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6 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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RNIT AI Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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RNIT AI Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:39 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.42%

Non-Promoter- 32.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

RNIT AI Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

71.8

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

1.5

1.5

1.5

Reserves

5.07

-24.42

0.07

-0.44

Net Worth

76.87

-19.42

5.07

4.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

34.6

40.17

33.05

27.72

yoy growth (%)

-13.85

21.53

19.24

129.1

Raw materials

-24.43

-29.83

-22.5

-18.48

As % of sales

70.62

74.25

68.08

66.69

Employee costs

-2.68

-2.78

-3.38

-3.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.45

0.5

1.09

1.42

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.53

-0.44

-0.48

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.15

-0.3

-0.24

Working capital

6.35

1.07

4.79

5.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.85

21.53

19.24

129.1

Op profit growth

15.38

-0.01

15.02

112.28

EBIT growth

17.73

-1.45

20.02

139.76

Net profit growth

1.25

-28.81

-9.53

-2.8

View Ratios

No Record Found

RNIT AI Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RNIT AI Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

PRAMOD REDDY MALLAIAHGARI

Managing Director

Raja Srinivas Nandigam

Executive Director

Neelima Nandigam

Executive Director & CFO

Malladi Venkata Satya Surya Subrahmanya Sastri

Non Executive Director

LAKSHMI NARASIMHA KAMESWARA RAO MANTHA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Srikanth Somepalli

Independent Non Exe. Director

VIJENDRA PALAVALASA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

T.T.V.R. Seshan

Registered Office

Plot No 92/92/94 Sy No 40 & 41,

1st Floor Guttala Begumpet,

Telangana - 500034

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: secretarial@autopal.net.in

Registrar Office

99 BeetalHouse 3rd F,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 011-29961281-83

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

RNIT AI Solutions Limited was initially established as Autopal Industries Limited in October, 1995. The name of the Company has been changed from Autopal Industries Limited to RNIT AI Solutions Limite...
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Reports by RNIT AI Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the RNIT AI Solutions Ltd share price today?

The RNIT AI Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of RNIT AI Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RNIT AI Solutions Ltd is ₹517.06 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of RNIT AI Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RNIT AI Solutions Ltd is 42.94 and 3.72 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RNIT AI Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RNIT AI Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RNIT AI Solutions Ltd is ₹37 and ₹78.9 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of RNIT AI Solutions Ltd?

RNIT AI Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 16.71%, 6 Month at 12.55%, 3 Month at 27.12% and 1 Month at -15.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RNIT AI Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RNIT AI Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.58 %

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