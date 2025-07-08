Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹62.21
Prev. Close₹62.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.95
Day's High₹62.21
Day's Low₹60.98
52 Week's High₹78.9
52 Week's Low₹37
Book Value₹16.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)517.06
P/E42.94
EPS1.42
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
71.8
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
1.5
1.5
1.5
Reserves
5.07
-24.42
0.07
-0.44
Net Worth
76.87
-19.42
5.07
4.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
34.6
40.17
33.05
27.72
yoy growth (%)
-13.85
21.53
19.24
129.1
Raw materials
-24.43
-29.83
-22.5
-18.48
As % of sales
70.62
74.25
68.08
66.69
Employee costs
-2.68
-2.78
-3.38
-3.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.45
0.5
1.09
1.42
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.53
-0.44
-0.48
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.15
-0.3
-0.24
Working capital
6.35
1.07
4.79
5.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.85
21.53
19.24
129.1
Op profit growth
15.38
-0.01
15.02
112.28
EBIT growth
17.73
-1.45
20.02
139.76
Net profit growth
1.25
-28.81
-9.53
-2.8
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
PRAMOD REDDY MALLAIAHGARI
Managing Director
Raja Srinivas Nandigam
Executive Director
Neelima Nandigam
Executive Director & CFO
Malladi Venkata Satya Surya Subrahmanya Sastri
Non Executive Director
LAKSHMI NARASIMHA KAMESWARA RAO MANTHA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Srikanth Somepalli
Independent Non Exe. Director
VIJENDRA PALAVALASA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
T.T.V.R. Seshan
Plot No 92/92/94 Sy No 40 & 41,
1st Floor Guttala Begumpet,
Telangana - 500034
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: secretarial@autopal.net.in
99 BeetalHouse 3rd F,
Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,
New Delhi - 110062
Tel: 011-29961281-83
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
Summary
RNIT AI Solutions Limited was initially established as Autopal Industries Limited in October, 1995. The name of the Company has been changed from Autopal Industries Limited to RNIT AI Solutions Limite...
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Reports by RNIT AI Solutions Ltd
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