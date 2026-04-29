Board Meeting 29 Apr 2026 25 Apr 2026

Rnit Ai Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2026)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2026 28 Mar 2026

Allotment of 52,66,537 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at Rs. 50/- per share (consisting of Rs. 10/- face value and Rs. 40/- premium per share) to the Strategic Investors on Preferential Basis under the Public Category

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2026 10 Mar 2026

Rnit Ai Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Issue of equity shares to Strategic Investors on a preferential basis, being the second tranche, pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Jaipur Bench, vide its Order dated September 23, 2024, under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Approval of Issuance of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis - Second Tranche (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Rnit Ai Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2025. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2025 together with the Limited Review Report. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 together with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2025 6 Dec 2025

Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 06th December 2025

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Rnit Ai Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 along with the limited review report thereon. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2025 together with the Limited Review Report. Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 together with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

We wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company, have at their meeting held on Wednesday, 05th November 2025, inter alia, considered and approved, along with other business items, the following business: 1. Allotment of 47,33,463 (Forty-Seven Lakhs Thirty-Three Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Three Only) equity shares of face value of INR 10/- each to Strategic investors (public category) (as listed in Annexure-I), at a price of INR 44/- per share (consisting of Face Value of INR 10/- per share and a premium of INR 34/- per share.) 2. Approved the address for maintaining the books of account of the Company at Plot No. 92, 93 & 94, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500033.

Board Meeting 1 Nov 2025 23 Oct 2025

Rnit Ai Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve along with other business items, the following: 1. To raise funds by way of issue of up to 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) equity shares of face value of INR 10/- each to Strategic investors, pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Jaipur Bench, vide its Order dated September 23, 2024, under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, on a preferential basis. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time and pursuant to implementation of Resolution Plan as approved by the Honble NCLT, Jaipur Bench vide its order dated 23rd September 2025, we wish to inform that , the Board of Directors of the Company, have at their meeting held on Saturday, 01st November 2025, inter alia, considered and approved, along with other business items, the following business: 1. Approved the raising of funds for the Company, by way of issue and allotment of 47,33,463 (Forty Seven Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Four Hundred Sixty Three) equity shares of face value of INR 10/- each to Strategic investors (out of the total of 1,00,00,000 equity shares proposed to be issued to the Strategic Investors pursuant to the Resolution Plan), pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Jaipur Bench, vide its Order dated September 23, 2024, under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 on a preferential basis, to the proposed Allottees (as mentioned in Annexure-I), at a price of INR 44/- per share (consisting of Face Value of INR 10/- per share and a premium of INR 34/- per share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 01.11.2025) Revised outcome due to typographical error of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 01st November 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/11/2025)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2025 30 Sep 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, September 30, 2025, appointed Mr. T.T.V.R. Seshan (M. No. A73647) as the Company Secretary (Key Managerial Personnel) and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 30, 2025

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2025 12 Sep 2025

The Board of Directors of RNIT AI Solutions Limited , have at their meeting held on Friday, the 12th day of September, 2025 inter alia, considered, along with other business items, the following: i.Appointment of M/s. MSPR & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 010152S), as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy arising due to the resignation of M/s. BRAND & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 012344S/S200101) on 14.08.2025, to hold office until the ensuing Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2025 23 Aug 2025

The Board of Directors of RNIT AI Solutions Limited, have at their meeting held on Saturday, the 23rd day of August, 2025 interalia considered and approved, along with other business items, the following: 1.Took note of resignation of Statutory Auditor of the Company M/s. BRAND & Associates LLP. 2.Filing of application for extension of time limit to convene Annual General Meeting upto 31st December, 2025.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025