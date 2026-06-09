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RNIT AI Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

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Jun 9, 2026|08:20:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

71.8

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

1.5

1.5

1.5

Reserves

5.07

-24.42

0.07

-0.44

Net Worth

76.87

-19.42

5.07

4.56

Minority Interest

Debt

11.63

26.29

25.5

21.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.36

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

88.86

6.87

30.57

25.62

Fixed Assets

54.71

0.5

8.34

7.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.08

0.08

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

26.39

6.24

20.89

17.51

Inventories

0

0.44

15.45

13.27

Inventory Days

162.95

120.56

Sundry Debtors

14.35

8.15

20.71

14.69

Debtor Days

218.43

133.46

Other Current Assets

20.21

5.77

3.48

6.24

Sundry Creditors

-3.14

-4.91

-15.53

-14.28

Creditor Days

163.79

129.73

Other Current Liabilities

-5.03

-3.21

-3.22

-2.41

Cash

7.76

0.05

1.27

0.71

Total Assets

88.86

6.87

30.58

25.62

Autopal Industri : related Articles

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