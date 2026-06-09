RNIT AI Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
71.8
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
1.5
1.5
1.5
Reserves
5.07
-24.42
0.07
-0.44
Net Worth
76.87
-19.42
5.07
4.56
Minority Interest
Debt
11.63
26.29
25.5
21.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.36
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
88.86
6.87
30.57
25.62
Fixed Assets
54.71
0.5
8.34
7.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.08
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
26.39
6.24
20.89
17.51
Inventories
0
0.44
15.45
13.27
Inventory Days
162.95
120.56
Sundry Debtors
14.35
8.15
20.71
14.69
Debtor Days
218.43
133.46
Other Current Assets
20.21
5.77
3.48
6.24
Sundry Creditors
-3.14
-4.91
-15.53
-14.28
Creditor Days
163.79
129.73
Other Current Liabilities
-5.03
-3.21
-3.22
-2.41
Cash
7.76
0.05
1.27
0.71
Total Assets
88.86
6.87
30.58
25.62
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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