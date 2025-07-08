RNIT AI Solutions Ltd Summary

RNIT AI Solutions Limited was initially established as Autopal Industries Limited in October, 1995. The name of the Company has been changed from Autopal Industries Limited to RNIT AI Solutions Limited in February, 2025. The Company remained under CIRP from September 23, 2024, pursuant to the above NCLT order.



As per the NCLT order dated 23rd September 2024, RNIT Solutions and Services Limited has been merged into Autopal Industries Limited through a Scheme of Arrangement with 01st April 2023. The Company has changed the name to RNIT AI Solutions Limited, as a forward-thinking tech company at the forefront of innovation, specialising in providing cutting-edge enterprise-level solutions that empower our clients to thrive in the digital age. A core part of its business is providing AI-based facial recognition solutions for identification and attendance management.



RNIT AI Solutions Limited is a technology company that provides AI-powered solutions for digital transformation, primarily for government and enterprise clients in India. The Company engages in developing and implementing artificial intelligence, data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) frameworks to help organizations streamline processes and enhance services. Company operates within this expanding ecosystem, offering AI-driven facial identification systems, IoT-enabled solutions, digital and mobility platforms, and open-source ERP implementations.



With its strong technological capabilities and customer-centric approach, the Company is well positioned to leverage these industry developments and support large-scale digital transformation initiatives across Government departments and enterprise clients.During the year 2024-25, Companys business operations transitioned from Auto Components & Equipments to Computers - Software & Consulting, encompassing software development, IT consulting and data analytics. This change followed the merger of M/s. RNIT Solutions and Services Limited with M/s.



Autopal Industries Limited under the approved Scheme of Arrangement pursuant to the resolution plan.