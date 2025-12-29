Notice of the 01st Annual General Meeting (Post Relisting) is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th December 2025 at 02:00 P.M through Video Conference (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Summary of the Proceedings of the First Annual General Meeting (Post Relisting) of the Company held today i.e 29th December 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/12/2025) Consolidated Voting Results together with the Scrutinizers Report for the First Annual General Meeting (Post Relisting) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.12.2025)