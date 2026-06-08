RRP Defense Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.07
1.57
1.57
2.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.06
-1.08
-1.11
-1.93
Net Worth
2.13
0.49
0.46
0.45
Minority Interest
Debt
1.2
0
0.15
0.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.33
0.49
0.61
0.91
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.8
0.28
0.54
0.9
Inventories
1.26
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.4
0.65
0.3
0.43
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.92
0.81
0.3
0.53
Sundry Creditors
-10.12
-0.64
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-0.54
-0.05
-0.05
Cash
1.52
0.21
0.06
0.01
Total Assets
3.32
0.49
0.6
0.91
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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