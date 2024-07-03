Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹721.55
Prev. Close₹728.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹721.55
Day's Low₹721.55
52 Week's High₹984.4
52 Week's Low₹126.65
Book Value₹9.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)989.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.07
1.57
1.57
2.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.06
-1.08
-1.11
-1.93
Net Worth
2.13
0.49
0.46
0.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.76
0.81
1.05
0.96
yoy growth (%)
117.86
-23.45
9.42
5.8
Raw materials
-1.5
-0.79
-0.81
-0.82
As % of sales
85.09
97.64
77.08
85.46
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.31
0.37
0.43
-0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
117.86
-23.45
9.42
5.8
Op profit growth
-55.6
3,275.38
-132.76
167.08
EBIT growth
-144.21
-147.01
-31.38
30.68
Net profit growth
-144.21
-184.01
-44.43
30.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
12.38
10.45
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
12.38
10.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
412.95
|49.93
|3,01,857.32
|2,203.16
|0.61
|10,177.17
|32.41
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,238.65
|31.23
|2,83,470.32
|4,184.28
|0.83
|13,943.32
|611
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
18,139.8
|134.36
|1,64,147.15
|377.78
|0.06
|1,573.71
|467.1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,388.9
|39.56
|96,363.45
|463.99
|0.76
|3,683.72
|219.22
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
BDL
1,186.75
|103.47
|43,501.8
|113.18
|0
|488.62
|115.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajendra Chodankar
Whole-time Director
Raunaq Rajendra Chodankar
Independent Non Exe. Director
PIYUSH GARG
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Kirti Nagda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Riddhita Ramnaresh Agrawal
Non Executive Director
M V Gowtama
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Jain
Flat No 910 Merchantile House,
9th Flr 15 Kastura Gandhi Marg,
New Delhi - 110001
Tel: 91-11-27354805
Website: http://www.euroasiaexportsltd.com
Email: info@euroasiaexportsltd.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
RRP Defense Limited was initially established as Interads Export Division Private Limited as a Private Limited Company in 1981. The name of the Company was changed to Interads Export Private Limited i...
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Reports by RRP Defense Ltd
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