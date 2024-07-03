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RRP Defense Ltd Share Price Live

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721.55
(-0.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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  • Open721.55
  • Day's High721.55
  • 52 Wk High984.4
  • Prev. Close728.8
  • Day's Low721.55
  • 52 Wk Low 126.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.29
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)989.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

RRP Defense Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

₹721.55

Prev. Close

₹728.8

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.3

Day's High

₹721.55

Day's Low

₹721.55

52 Week's High

₹984.4

52 Week's Low

₹126.65

Book Value

₹9.29

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

989.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

RRP Defense Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2025

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6 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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6 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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11 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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RRP Defense Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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RRP Defense Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:40 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.64%

Non-Promoter- 25.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

RRP Defense Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.07

1.57

1.57

2.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.06

-1.08

-1.11

-1.93

Net Worth

2.13

0.49

0.46

0.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.76

0.81

1.05

0.96

yoy growth (%)

117.86

-23.45

9.42

5.8

Raw materials

-1.5

-0.79

-0.81

-0.82

As % of sales

85.09

97.64

77.08

85.46

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0.02

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.31

0.37

0.43

-0.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

117.86

-23.45

9.42

5.8

Op profit growth

-55.6

3,275.38

-132.76

167.08

EBIT growth

-144.21

-147.01

-31.38

30.68

Net profit growth

-144.21

-184.01

-44.43

30.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

12.38

10.45

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

12.38

10.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.01

RRP Defense Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

412.95

49.933,01,857.322,203.160.6110,177.1732.41

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,238.65

31.232,83,470.324,184.280.8313,943.32611

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

18,139.8

134.361,64,147.15377.780.061,573.71467.1

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,388.9

39.5696,363.45463.990.763,683.72219.22

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

BDL

1,186.75

103.4743,501.8113.180488.62115.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RRP Defense Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajendra Chodankar

Whole-time Director

Raunaq Rajendra Chodankar

Independent Non Exe. Director

PIYUSH GARG

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Kirti Nagda

Independent Non Exe. Director

Riddhita Ramnaresh Agrawal

Non Executive Director

M V Gowtama

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Jain

Registered Office

Flat No 910 Merchantile House,

9th Flr 15 Kastura Gandhi Marg,

New Delhi - 110001

Tel: 91-11-27354805

Website: http://www.euroasiaexportsltd.com

Email: info@euroasiaexportsltd.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

RRP Defense Limited was initially established as Interads Export Division Private Limited as a Private Limited Company in 1981. The name of the Company was changed to Interads Export Private Limited i...
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Reports by RRP Defense Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the RRP Defense Ltd share price today?

The RRP Defense Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹721.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of RRP Defense Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RRP Defense Ltd is ₹989.88 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of RRP Defense Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RRP Defense Ltd is 0 and 77.64 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RRP Defense Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RRP Defense Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RRP Defense Ltd is ₹126.65 and ₹984.4 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of RRP Defense Ltd?

RRP Defense Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 159.77%, 3 Years at 291.88%, 1 Year at 469.72%, 6 Month at -22.94%, 3 Month at -12.21% and 1 Month at -3.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RRP Defense Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RRP Defense Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.36 %

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