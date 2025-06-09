The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from, Tuesday, 23 rd September, 2025 to Monday, 29 th September, 2025 (both day inclusive). Pursuant to Regulation 42 and all other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Register of members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 22nd September, 2025 to 29th September, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 44th Annual General Meeting.