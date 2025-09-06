AGM 29/09/2025 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE 44TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF RRP DEFENSE LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS EURO ASIA EXPORTS LIMITED) WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY 29th SEPTEMBER, 2025 AT 12:00 P.M. THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING/ OTHER AUDIO-VISUAL MEANS (VC/OAVM) FACILITY TO TRANSACT THE BUSINESS AS DEFINED IN THE ANNEXED NOTICE Pursuant to Regulation 42 and all other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Register of members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 22nd September, 2025 to 29th September, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 44th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2025) Proceedings/ Outcome of the 44th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 29th September, 2025 pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) Scrutinizer Report along with voting results for the 44th AGM of RRP Defense Limited (formerly known as Euro Asia Exports Limited) for the FY 24-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)