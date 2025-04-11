This is to inform all the stakeholders that Board of Directors in their meeting held today has approved agendas as stated in attached Outcome of Board Meeting This is to inform all the Stakeholders that Board of Directors in their meeting held today has approved and dispatched Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 5th May 2025 attached herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 11.04.2025) BRIEF PROCEEDINGS OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF EURO ASIA EXPORTS LIMITED HELD ON MONDAY, 5th MAY 2025 AT 12:30 P.M. THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING (VC) / OTHER AUDIO-VISUAL MEANS (OAVM) Euro Asia Exports Limited on their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today has regularised the Directors appointed on the Board in different categories. Euro Asia Exports Ltd has in their EGM held today has approved the shifting of registered office of the Company from NCT Delhi to the State of Maharashtra Euro Asia Exports Limited in their EGM held today has approved the Change in Name of the Company from Euro Asa Exports Limited to RRP Defense Limited Euro Asia Exports Limited in their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today has approved Alteration of Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.05.2025) Submission of Voting Results along with the scrutinizer report of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Euro Asia Exports Limited as per Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2025)