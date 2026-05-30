Board Meeting 30 May 2026 27 May 2026

RRP Defense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026.

Board Meeting 23 May 2026 18 May 2026

Inter alia, to consider and approve the appointment of M/s Richa S. & Co. practicing Company Secretary, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2026, under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) - Appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.05.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2026 2 Mar 2026

RRP Defense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Financial result for the quarter and nine months ended 31-12-2025. Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 06Th March, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :06.03.2026)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

RRP Defense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025. RRP Defense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Stock Exchange and Stakeholders are requested to take on record, intimation pertaining to the rescheduling of the board meeting with respect to the declaration of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 17 Feb 2026 17 Feb 2026

Stock Exchange and Stakeholders are requested to take on record the outcome of the board meeting pertaining to the appointment of Joint Statutory Auditor.

Board Meeting 18 Nov 2025 18 Nov 2025

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that Ms. Divya Shekhawat, has tendered her resignation as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect due to personal reasons. Consequent to her resignation, she also ceases to be the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. The Board of the Directors of the Company, has on the basis of the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Ankita Jain (ACS NO: 60178) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with immediate effect.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

RRP Defense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 14th November, 2025, has, inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025. Accordingly, we enclose herewith a copy of the said financial results as reviewed by the Audit Committee along with the Limited Review Report for the said period issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 8.30 p.m. and concluded at 9:00 p.m. We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Preferential Issue of shares & Amalgamation Please find attached intimation with respect to issue of shares on preferential issues to shareholders of RRP Drones Innovation Private Limited (Share swap) Please find attached the outcome of board meeting held today. Please find attached change in the corporate office address of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 07/11/2025)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2025 3 Oct 2025

RRP Defense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Subsidiarization of RRP Drones Innovation Private Limited by issue and allotment of equity shares by way of swap of shares to the common promoters and other public shareholders and to decide Share Swap ratio. 2. Merger and amalgamation of RRP S4E Innovation Limited with the Company RRP Defense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Subsidiarization of RRP Drones Innovation Private Limited, by issue and allotment of equity shares by way of swap of shares to the common promoters and other public shareholders and to decide Share Swap ratio. 2. Merger and amalgamation of RRP S4E Innovation Limited with the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.10.2025) Please find attached the intimation for adjournment of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2025 6 Sep 2025

The Board of Directors has inter alia considered and approve the following: 1. Increasing the borrowing powers under Section 180(1)(C) of the companies act, 2013 up to INR 1000 Crores. 2. Increase in threshold of loans/ guarantees, providing of securities and making of investments in securities under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. 3. Approval of Notice of Annual General Meeting and Director Report along with applicable annexure thereto for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2025. 4. Appointment of M/s Amit Saxena & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the evoting during the AGM and remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. 5. Appointment of M/s Kalpesh Khatri & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2025- 2026

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Euro Asia Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of RRP Defense Limited(Formerly Known as Euro Asia Exports Limited) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12 August 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No. 3-A 1st Floor BLK-X Loha Mandi Naraina Industrial Area New Delhi-110028 the Board of Directors of RRP Defense Limited (Formerly Known as Euro Asia Exports Limited) held on Tuesday, 12 August 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot no. 3-a, 1st Floor, Blk-x Loha mandi, Naraina Industrial Area, South West Delhi, Delhi, India, 110028 India had considered and approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. 2. Take Note of the notice received from the Bombay Stock Exchange pursuant to the name change 3. Change of registered office of the company within Same City the Board of Directors of RRP Defense Limited (Formerly Known as Euro Asia Exports Limited) held on Tuesday, 12 August 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company has approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. ( A copy of the said financial results along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.08.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2025 30 Jun 2025