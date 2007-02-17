Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.76
9.75
9.75
9.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
611.85
620.89
678.1
524.63
Net Worth
621.61
630.64
687.85
533.87
Minority Interest
Debt
174.79
90.38
40.68
49.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.51
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
796.91
721.02
728.53
583.49
Fixed Assets
97.27
101.58
64.77
59.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
498.12
458.99
416.56
74.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
27.59
19.58
14.57
12.21
Networking Capital
137.52
128.65
224.4
317.67
Inventories
138.79
131.65
94.85
85.69
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
135.92
132.33
170.67
185.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
74.52
42.88
102.75
167.11
Sundry Creditors
-71.87
-50.28
-59.43
-71.71
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-139.84
-127.93
-84.44
-49.13
Cash
36.41
12.24
8.22
119.25
Total Assets
796.91
721.04
728.52
583.48
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.