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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.76
9.75
9.75
9.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
611.85
620.89
678.1
524.63
Net Worth
621.61
630.64
687.85
533.87
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,210.5
1,024.88
901.6
795.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,210.5
1,024.88
901.6
795.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.22
11.08
6.99
7.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,897
|71.88
|1,13,546.74
|385.2
|0.25
|2,656.1
|692.92
Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd
MANIPALHOS
639.7
|201.8
|84,144.68
|115.53
|0
|1,048.3
|116.5
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
845
|112.52
|82,244.72
|167.6
|0.24
|782.92
|91.83
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
ASTERDM
673.8
|189.8
|58,733.29
|-14.3
|0.26
|725.73
|49.23
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
737.25
|279.26
|55,659.29
|47.78
|0.14
|489.45
|122.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Jose Calle Gordo
Managing Director & CEO
BHARGAV DHIRAJLAL KOTADIA
Chairman Emeritus & Director
Dhirajlal Vallabhbhai Kotadia
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Dhirajlal Cohen
Independent Director
Sonalika Girdharilal Dhar
Non Executive Director
ABHISHEK RAJENDRAKUMAR KABRA
Independent Director
Debasis Panigrahi
Independent Director
Harvinder Pal Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepshikha Singhal
Sahajanand Estate WakhariaWadi,
Nani Ved Ved Road,
Gujarat - 395004
Tel: 022 4956 4000
Website: http://www.smtpl.com
Email: investors.grievance@smt.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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