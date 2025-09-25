To,

The Board of Directors

Sampark India Logistics Limited

(formerly known as Sampark India Logistics Private Limited)

(hereinafter referred to as the "Issuer Company") Plot No. 48, Bhule Ram Colony, Block B, Gali No. 7, Rangpuri Extension, Palam Airport, South West Delhi, New Delhi - 110037, India

Dear Sir/Madam,

1. We, M/s SPG Associates, Chartered Accountants ("we" or "us") have examined the attached Restated Standalone Financial Information of Sampark India Logistics Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or the "Issuer") comprising the Restated Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Restated Standalone Statements of Profit and Loss and the Restated Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the Financial Years ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Summary Statement of

Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, referred to as the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 25/09/2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus prepared by the

Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares at the SME Platform ("IPO" or "SME IPO").

2. These restated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of: a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus /Prospectus to be filed with

Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), Registrar of Companies (Delhi), and the relevant stock exchange in connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Standalone Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV & V to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the Company responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Standalone Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated August 11, 2025 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer;

b) The Guidance Note. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) The Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. These Restated Standalone Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, which has been approved by the Board of Directors.

a) The Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 prepared by the company in accordance with the Accounting Standards (Indian GAAP) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2021, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. We have issued our report dated 06.09.2025 and 31.08.2024 on this audited financial statement which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on

06.09.2025 and 31.08.2024.

b) Audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the Financial Years ended on March 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards (Indian GAAP) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2021, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 06.09.2023 and Audited by M/s DD Baheti & Co. Chartered Accountants (the "Previous Auditors") vide their Audit report dated 06.09.2023.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors reports issued by us dated 06.09.2025 and 31.08.2024 for the Financial Years ended on March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 respectively as referred in Paragraph 5(a) above.

b) Auditors Report issued by previous auditor, M/s. DD Baheti & Co, Chartered Accountants dated 06.09.2023 on the financial statements of the company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2023 as referred in Paragraph 5(b) above.

The audits for the financial years ended on March 31, 2023 were conducted by the Companys previous auditors, M/s DD Baheti & Co. Chartered Accountants (the "Previous Auditors"), and accordingly reliance has been placed on the restated standalone statement of assets and liabilities and the restated standalone statements of profit and loss, and cash flow statements, the Summary Statement of Material Accounting Policies, and other Notes and

(collectively, the "2023 Restated Financial Information") examined by them for the said years. The examination report included for the said year is based solely on the report submitted by the Previous Auditor.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

a) The "Restated Summary Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & Annexure V to this Report.

b) The "Restated Summary Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for the Financial Years ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and Annexure V to this Report.

c) The "Restated Summary Standalone Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the

Company for the Financial Years ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and Annexure V to this Report.

d) The Restated Summary Statement have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note. e) The Restated Standalone Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

f) The Restated Standalone Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate, if any and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

g) There are no extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts other than those already disclosed.

h) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors as at and for the financial years ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;

i) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and Annexure V to this report;

j) Adjustments in Restated Summary Statements have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies, which includes the impact of provision of gratuity made on actuarial valuation basis in the Restated Summary Statements;

k) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Summary Statements except as mentioned in clause (f) above.

l) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statements;

m) the company has not proposed any dividend in past effective for the said period.

8. We have also examined the following other standalone financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company as at and for the financial years ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 proposed to be included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus.

Annexure No. Particulars I Restated Statement of Assets & Liabilities I.1 Restated Statement of Share Capital I.2 Restated Statement of Reserves & Surplus I.3 Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowings I.4 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities/Assets (Net) I.5 Restated Statement of Long-Term Provisions I.6 Restated Statement of Short-Term Borrowings I.7 Restated Statement of Current Maturity of Long-Term Borrowings I.8 Restated Statement of Trade Payables I.9 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities I.10 Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions I.11 Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipments and Intangible Assets I.12 Restated Statement of Non-Current investments I.13 Restated Statement of Trade Receivables I.14 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents I.15 Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and advances I.16 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets II Restated Statement of Profit & Loos II.1 Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations II.2 Restated Statement of Other Income II.3 Restated Statement of Operating Expense II.4 Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses II.5 Restated Statement of Other Expenses II.6 Restated Statement of Depreciation and Amortization II.7 Restated Statement of Financial Charges II.8 Restated Statement of Extraordinary Item II.9 Restated Statement of Provision for Taxation II.10 Restated Statement of Earning Per Share Other Annexures: III Cash Flow Statement IV Statement of Significant Accounting Policies V Notes to the Re-stated Financial Statements VI Statement of Accounting & Other Ratios, As Restated VII Statement of Capitalization, As Restated VIII Statement of Tax Shelter, As Restated IX Statement of Related Parties & Transactions X Statement of Dividends XI Statement of Contingent Liabilities & Commitment

9. We, M/s. SPG Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review certificate (bearing number- 015552) issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI which is valid till 30.06.2026.

10. The Restated Standalone Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

11. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

12. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

13. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red

Herring Prospectus / Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies, Delhi in connection with the proposed SME IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, adjusted for, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.