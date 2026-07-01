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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
9.02
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
28.07
25.39
19.06
Net Worth
37.09
28.4
22.07
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
507.45
|108.43
|38,000.3
|79.8
|0
|2,671.67
|134.34
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
480.25
|29.94
|36,576.7
|258.23
|0.92
|2,256.84
|169.24
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
235.15
|95.59
|26,054.42
|130.04
|0.09
|177.4
|43.77
Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
SHADOWFAX
235.3
|119.44
|13,764.59
|55.27
|0
|1,205.81
|29.93
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
4,897.3
|42.62
|11,621.29
|43.22
|0.51
|1,533.47
|771.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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Plot No.48 Bhule Ram Colony,
Block B Gali #.7 Palam Airport,
New Delhi - 121002
Tel: +91 93555 79723
Website: https://silpl.rathigroup.info/
Email: compliance@silpl.com
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Summary
No Record Found
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