Approved the Notice convening the 40% Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. through Video- conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Enclosed herewith 40th AGM Outcome and Proceedings (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025) Enclosed herewith 40TH AGM Scrutinizer Report Enclosed herewith Voting Results for 40th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)