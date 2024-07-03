Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorBearings
Open₹277.2
Prev. Close₹274.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹277.2
Day's Low₹271.8
52 Week's High₹310.25
52 Week's Low₹103.1
Book Value₹8.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)546
P/E0
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.18
2.18
2.18
2.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.11
-1.95
-1.77
-1.31
Net Worth
0.07
0.23
0.41
0.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.02
0.98
1.41
3.46
yoy growth (%)
-97.76
-30.47
-59.17
135.4
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.94
-1.36
-2.52
As % of sales
108.21
96.12
96.6
72.78
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.17
-0.21
-0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.41
-0.23
-0.28
-0.64
Depreciation
0
0
-0.04
-0.12
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0.02
Working capital
-0.11
0.04
-0.97
-0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.76
-30.47
-59.17
135.4
Op profit growth
49.99
-70.08
76
-7.24
EBIT growth
73.72
-16.05
-55.88
57.78
Net profit growth
52.94
-6.01
-53.34
60.7
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
4,011.2
|50.13
|62,696.53
|319.71
|0.87
|2,506.96
|392.99
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,574.6
|67.5
|26,887.69
|154.79
|0.07
|1,073.14
|395.31
SKF India (Industrial) Ltd
SKFINDUS
2,379.35
|31.67
|11,763.02
|118.97
|0.42
|945.72
|298.72
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
1,602.15
|50.05
|7,920.7
|-20.23
|2.5
|594.54
|268.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
427.95
|32.74
|4,147.8
|34.69
|1.86
|320.04
|93.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Priyankbhai Vasantbhai Ghelani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shilpa Parab
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandip Keshav Pawar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nishith Trivedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Jagdishbhai Ghoel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nitin Oza
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niyati Yogesh Lad
136 B Wing Ansa Industrial,
Estate Sakivihar Road AndheriE,
Maharashtra - 400072
Tel: -
Website: http://www.deccanbearings.in
Email: grievances@deccanbearings.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Deccan Bearings Limited, incorporated in 1985, is engaged in the business of Ball and Roller Bearings which are required in the Automobile pumps, gear boxes, heavy earth moving equipments and industri...
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Reports by Satani Bearings Ltd
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