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Satani Bearings Ltd Share Price Live

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273
(-0.55%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open277.2
  • Day's High277.2
  • 52 Wk High310.25
  • Prev. Close274.5
  • Day's Low271.8
  • 52 Wk Low 103.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.97
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)546
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Satani Bearings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

₹277.2

Prev. Close

₹274.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.18

Day's High

₹277.2

Day's Low

₹271.8

52 Week's High

₹310.25

52 Week's Low

₹103.1

Book Value

₹8.97

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

546

P/E

0

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Satani Bearings Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2025

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8 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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2 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Satani Bearings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Satani Bearings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:52 AM
Mar-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.95%

Non-Promoter- 30.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Satani Bearings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.18

2.18

2.18

2.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.11

-1.95

-1.77

-1.31

Net Worth

0.07

0.23

0.41

0.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.02

0.98

1.41

3.46

yoy growth (%)

-97.76

-30.47

-59.17

135.4

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.94

-1.36

-2.52

As % of sales

108.21

96.12

96.6

72.78

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.17

-0.21

-0.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.41

-0.23

-0.28

-0.64

Depreciation

0

0

-0.04

-0.12

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0.02

Working capital

-0.11

0.04

-0.97

-0.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.76

-30.47

-59.17

135.4

Op profit growth

49.99

-70.08

76

-7.24

EBIT growth

73.72

-16.05

-55.88

57.78

Net profit growth

52.94

-6.01

-53.34

60.7

View Ratios

No Record Found

Satani Bearings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

4,011.2

50.1362,696.53319.710.872,506.96392.99

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,574.6

67.526,887.69154.790.071,073.14395.31

SKF India (Industrial) Ltd

SKFINDUS

2,379.35

31.6711,763.02118.970.42945.72298.72

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

1,602.15

50.057,920.7-20.232.5594.54268.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

427.95

32.744,147.834.691.86320.0493.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Satani Bearings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Priyankbhai Vasantbhai Ghelani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shilpa Parab

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandip Keshav Pawar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nishith Trivedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Jagdishbhai Ghoel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nitin Oza

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niyati Yogesh Lad

Registered Office

136 B Wing Ansa Industrial,

Estate Sakivihar Road AndheriE,

Maharashtra - 400072

Tel: -

Website: http://www.deccanbearings.in

Email: grievances@deccanbearings.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Deccan Bearings Limited, incorporated in 1985, is engaged in the business of Ball and Roller Bearings which are required in the Automobile pumps, gear boxes, heavy earth moving equipments and industri...
Read More

Reports by Satani Bearings Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Satani Bearings Ltd share price today?

The Satani Bearings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹273 today.

What is the Market Cap of Satani Bearings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satani Bearings Ltd is ₹546.00 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Satani Bearings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Satani Bearings Ltd is 0 and 30.43 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Satani Bearings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satani Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satani Bearings Ltd is ₹103.1 and ₹310.25 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Satani Bearings Ltd?

Satani Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 121.33%, 3 Years at 88.13%, 1 Year at 163.69%, 6 Month at 154.31%, 3 Month at -7.94% and 1 Month at -2.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Satani Bearings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Satani Bearings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.67 %

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