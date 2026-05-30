iifl-logo

Satani Bearings Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
273
(-0.55%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Deccan Bearings CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202625 May 2026
Satani Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday May 30 2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Audited financial results of the company for the period ended on March 31 2026. 2. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chair
Board Meeting2 Apr 202626 Mar 2026
Satani Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Intimation Satani Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve sub-division of Equity Shares; 2. To consider and approve the proposal for change in Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.03.2026) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 02nd April, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.04.2026)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Deccan Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR DATED 10/02/2026. ENCLOSED HEREWITH UNAUDITEDFINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/12/2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 10.02.2026)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Deccan Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2025 and Limited Review Report thereon; and 2) Any other item with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2025) Enclosed Herewith Revised Board Meeting Outcome dated 08th November 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.11.2025)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20252 Sep 2025
A.G.M. ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 05/09/2025 ENCLOSED HEREWITH REVISED BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 05/09/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.09.2025)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202514 Jul 2025
Quarterly Results Deccan Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR DATED 18/7/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/07/2025) ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 18/07/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2025)
Board Meeting3 Jul 202528 Jun 2025
Deccan Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLSOED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION DATED 02/07/2025 Deccan Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH INTIMATION OF RESCHEDULE OF BOARD MEETING FROM 02/07/2025 TO 03/07/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.06.2025) ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 03.07.2025 Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment dated 03.07.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2025)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202525 Jun 2025
Deccan Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR DATED 28/06/2025 ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 28/06/2025 ENCLOSED HERWWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME FOR ALLOTMENT DATED 28/06/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.06.2025)

Deccan Bearings: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Satani Bearings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.