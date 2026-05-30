Board Meeting 30 May 2026 25 May 2026

Satani Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday May 30 2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Audited financial results of the company for the period ended on March 31 2026. 2. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chair

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2026 26 Mar 2026

Satani Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Intimation Satani Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve sub-division of Equity Shares; 2. To consider and approve the proposal for change in Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.03.2026) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 02nd April, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.04.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Deccan Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR DATED 10/02/2026. ENCLOSED HEREWITH UNAUDITEDFINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/12/2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Deccan Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2025 and Limited Review Report thereon; and 2) Any other item with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2025) Enclosed Herewith Revised Board Meeting Outcome dated 08th November 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2025 2 Sep 2025

A.G.M. ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 05/09/2025 ENCLOSED HEREWITH REVISED BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 05/09/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.09.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2025 14 Jul 2025

Quarterly Results Deccan Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR DATED 18/7/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/07/2025) ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 18/07/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2025)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2025 28 Jun 2025

Deccan Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLSOED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION DATED 02/07/2025 Deccan Bearings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH INTIMATION OF RESCHEDULE OF BOARD MEETING FROM 02/07/2025 TO 03/07/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.06.2025) ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 03.07.2025 Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment dated 03.07.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2025)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2025 25 Jun 2025