Satani Bearings Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
4,011.2
|50.13
|62,696.53
|319.71
|0.87
|2,506.96
|392.99
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,574.6
|67.5
|26,887.69
|154.79
|0.07
|1,073.14
|395.31
SKF India (Industrial) Ltd
SKFINDUS
2,379.35
|31.67
|11,763.02
|118.97
|0.42
|945.72
|298.72
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
1,602.15
|50.05
|7,920.7
|-20.23
|2.5
|594.54
|268.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
427.95
|32.74
|4,147.8
|34.69
|1.86
|320.04
|93.03
No Record Found
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