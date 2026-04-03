Convening an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company as on Thursday, April 30, 2026 through video conferencing or other audio visual means, to seek necessary approval of the members, for the aforementioned issuance. Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on 30th April, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.04.2026) Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.04.2026) Outcome cum Proceeding of EGM dated April 30,2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:30.04.2026). Scrutinizers Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 30th April,2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :02.05.2026)