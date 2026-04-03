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Satani Bearings Ltd EGM

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273
(-0.55%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Deccan Bearings CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Apr 202630 Apr 2026
Convening an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company as on Thursday, April 30, 2026 through video conferencing or other audio visual means, to seek necessary approval of the members, for the aforementioned issuance. Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on 30th April, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.04.2026) Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.04.2026) Outcome cum Proceeding of EGM dated April 30,2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:30.04.2026). Scrutinizers Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 30th April,2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :02.05.2026)
EGM8 Nov 202519 Dec 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting ENCLOSED HEREWITH 02ND EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19TH DECEMBER 2025 ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOOK CLOSURE FROM SATURDAY ON 13TH DECEMBER 2025 TO FRIDAY ON 19TH DECEMBER 2025 ENCLOSED HEREWITH Notice of 02nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 19th December 2025 at 2:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.11.2025) 02ND EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19TH DECEMBER 2025 THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.12.2025) Enclosed herewith Revised Voting Results for 2nd EGM dated 19/12/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 23.12.2025) SCRUTINIZER REPORT - 02ND EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING dated 19th Dec 2025 Voting Results for 02nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:23.12.2025) Change in Object of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.01.2026)

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