Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting 40 rh Annual Report of Deccan Bearings Ltd [The Company], together with the Audited Financial Statements [standalone and consolidated] for the Financial Year ended March 31,2025.

HIGHLIGHTS OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(In Rs)

Particulars 2024-25 2023-24 Revenue from Operations 0.00 0.00 Other Income 4,00,790.10 4,56,618.00 Total Income 4,00,790.10 4,56,618.00 Total Expenses 19,98,188.00 22,25,590.00 Profit before Tax (15,97,398.00) (17,68,972.00) Total Tax Expenses 39,446.00 0.00 Net Profit/(Loss) (16,36,844.00) (17,68,972.00) Earnings Per Equity Share [in Rs.] Basic [0.75] (0.81) Diluted [0.75) (0.81)

Note: Previous years figures have been regrouped/reclassified wherever necessary to correspond with the currentyears classification/disclosure.

OVERVIEW

During the year under review, there was no Revenue from operations of the Company other income for FY 2024-25 was Rs. 4,00,790.00 as compared to Rs. 4,56,618.00 for FY 2023-24. The loss after tax ["PAT"] attributable to shareholder for FY 2024-25 was Rs. 16,36,844.00 as against Rs. 17,68,972.00 for FY 2023-24.

Earnings per share was Rs [0.75] [Basic] and [Diluted] stood at in FY 2024-25 as compared to Rs.[0.81] [Basic] and [Diluted] in FY 2023-24.

The companys Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the Indian Accounting Standards [Ind-AS] as notified under the Companies [Indian Accounting Standards] Rules, 2015, in accordance with Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable provisions of the Act The annual accounts have been prepared without any significant deviations from the prescribed accounting norms.

The company ensures timely adoption of new or amended Ind-AS as applicable, and any material impact arising from such changes is appropriately disclosed in the financial statements. The financial reporting process involves a thorough review by the finance team and consultation with external auditors to ensure adherence to statutory requirements.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to General Reserves for the year under review.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year.

DIVIDEND

Your Directors did not recommend any dividend for the year.

INCREASE IN ISSUED, SUBSCRIBED AND PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL

There has been no increase/decrease in the Authorized Share Capital of your Company during the year under review.

*Subsequent to the end of the financial year, with the approval of Members in the Extra ordinary General Meeting held on 27 th May, 2025 the Authorised vcapital of the company from Rs. 3,25,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Twenty Five Lakhs only) consists of 32,50,000 (Thirty Two Lakhs Fifty Thousand) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore Only) consisting of 2,00,00,000 {Two Crore) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only)

** Subsequent to the end of the financial year in the Extra ordinary General Meeting held on 27 th May, 2025 the company has issued and allot 1,78,16,666 (Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share at an issue price of Rs. 10/- each, aggregating to Rs. 17,81,66,660/- to the Non promoters.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

The Companys equity shares are listed on the following Stock Exchange:

(i) BSE Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalai Street, Mumbai - 400 001, Maharashtra, India;

SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associates and Joint Venture companies

ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.deccanbearings.in .

MANAGEMENT S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 (3] read with Schedule Part V of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements] Regulations, 2015 with Stock Exchange in India, is presented in a separate Annexure -I forming part of the Annual Report.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL KMPl Composition

The Company recognizes that a diverse and well-balanced Board is fundamental to its sustained success and effective governance. In alignment with the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, the composition of the Board reflects an optimal mix of Executive and Non-Executive Directors.

The Board comprises individuals with a wide spectrum of expertise, including industry knowledge, financial acumen, legal insight, and operational experience. The Directors also bring in diverse regional, cultural, and geographical perspectives, which contribute meaningfully to informed decision-making and help maintain the Companys strategic edge in a competitive environment

As of March 31, 2025, the Board consisted of seven [7] Directors, including:

One Executive Directors and

Six Independent Director including one Woman Independent Director

A ppointment/ Re-appointmen t/Resignation :

During the Financial Year 2024-25:

1. Mr. Priyankbhai Vasantbhai Ghelani [DIN: 10989804] appointed as [Executive- Managing Director] Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 15 th March, 2025 and regularised at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated 27 th May, 2025;

2. Mrs. Aakansha Vaid [DIN: 02796417] appointed as [Non-executive Independent] Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 22 mt October, 2024 and regularised at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 27 th May, 2025;

3. Mr. Nitin Arvind Oza [DIN: 03198502] appointed as [Non-executive Independent] Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 22 nd October, 2024 and regularised at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 27 th May, 2025;

4. Mr. Nishith Trivedi (DIN: 10332082] appointed as (Non-executive Independent] Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 15 th March, 2025 and regularised at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 27 th May, 2025;

5. Mr. Ajay Jagdishbhai Gohel [DIN: 10989812) appointed as [Non-executive Independent) Additional Director of the Company vv.e.I IS** 1 March, 2025 and regularised at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 27 th May, 2025;

6. Mr. Ritesh Mohan Parab [DIN: 09494605) resigned from the post of Managing Director vv.e.f 01 st December, 2024;

7. Mr. Vinay Tendulkar Harishchandra [DIN: 00343153) Director (Non- Executive Independent) of the Company w.e.f 01 st December, 2024;

8. Mr. Priyankbhai Ghelani appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Company w.e.f 15* March, 2025;

9. Ms. Asha Pal (Membership No. A58325) appointed as Company Secretary of the Company w.ef 11 th February, 2025;

10. Ms. Asha Pal who was appointed as Chief Financial Officer on 11* February, 2025 resigned from the post of CFO w.e.f 25 th February, 2025;

11. Mrs. Archana Sharma (Membership No: A38513) who was appointed as Company Secretary of the Company on 16 th August, 2024, resigned from the Company w.e.f 10th February, 2025;

12. Mrs. Archana Sharma who was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company on 05* September, 2024 resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 10 th February, 2025;

13. Mr. Vimal Amrutlal Marvanis resigned from the post of CFO on 21 st June, 2024;

14. Mr. Ritesh Mohan Parab (DIN: 09494605) retire by rotation and be and is hereby reappointed as a Director of the Company on 39th Annual general Meeting held on 30th September, 2024;

15. Ms. Sneha Lohogaonkar (Membership No. A49891) resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 14* August, 2024;

Directors retiring by rotation

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Act read with the relevant rules made thereunder, one-third of the Directors are liable to retire by rotation every year and if eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment at the AGM.

Mr. Priyanbhai Vasantbhai Ghelani (DIN: 10989804), who retires by rotation as a Director being longest in the office are liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and being eligible, has sought re-appointment. Based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has recommended their re-appointment and the matter is being placed for seeking approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 36 of the SEB1 Listing Regulations read with Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings, necessary details of Mr. Priyanbhai Vasantbhai Ghelani (DIN: 10989804), are provided as an Annexure to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Key Managerial Personnel

1. Mr. Priyanbhai Vasantbhai Ghelani is Chief Financial Officer of the Company

2. Ms. Asha Pal is the Company Secretary of the Company

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Statement on declaration given by Independent Directors

The Company has four Independent Directors, namely Mr. Sandip Keshav Pawar, Mrs. Shilpa Sagar Parab, Mr. Nishith Trivedi Trivedi, Mr. Ajay Jagdishbhai Gohel, Mrs. Aakansha Vaid and Mr. Nitin Arvind Oza. Each of them has submitted the requisite declarations under Section 149(7) of the Act, affirming that they meet the criteria of independence as outlined in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(l)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

In accordance with Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, all Independent Directors have further confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstances or situations that could impair their independence or affect their ability to exercise objective judgment free from external influence.

The Board of Directors has reviewed and duly noted these declarations and confirmations after conducting a thorough assessment of their accuracy. The Independent Directors have also affirmed compliance with the provisions of Schedule IV of the Act (Code for Independent Directors) and the Companys Code of Conduct. There has been no change in the status or circumstances that would affect their designation as Independent Directors during the reporting period.

Additionally, the Company has received confirmation from all Independent Directors regarding their registration in the Independent Directors databank, maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, in accordance with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

The terms and conditions of appointment of the Independent Directors are placed on the website of the Company at www.deccanbearings.in .

Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors

Your Company has adopted a formal Familiarisation Programme for Independent Directors to support their effective participation on the Board. As part of the familiarisation process, the Company provides detailed insights into its business operations, industry dynamics, organizational structure, and group-level businesses. Independent Directors are also informed about the regulatory and compliance obligations under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The details of Familiarization Programmes are placed on the website of the company and the website of the company www.deccanbearings.in .

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, in relation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2025; the Board of Directors hereby confirms that:

I. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31,2025, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there were no material departures;

II. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on March 31, 2025 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

III. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

IV. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

V. The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

VI. The Directors have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the year under review, the Board has demonstrated a high level of involvement in guiding the Company, supported by detailed discussions and timely decisions. In cases of urgent or Extra Ordinary matters arising between scheduled meetings, the Boards approval is obtained through resolutions passed by circulation, in accordance with the provisions of the Act and relevant rules. These resolutions are noted and ratified at the subsequent Board meeting to ensure formal documentation and compliance.

During the financial year. Nine (9) meetings of the Board of Directors were held, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report of the Company, which forms a part of the Annual Report and is annexed as Annexure-II. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the prescribed period under the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As on 31 st March, 2025 the paid up share capital of the company was not exceeding Rs. 10 Cr. and net worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Cr. Hence, the Corporate Governance Report not applicable. However, the Company given the Corporate Governance Report as part of the Annual Report and is annexed as Annexure-II

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

During the year under review, the Independent Directors of the Company met 1 (one) time on February 14,2025.

ANNUAL BOARD EVALUATION

The Company has established a comprehensive framework for evaluating the performance of the Board of Directors, its Committees, and individual Directors, in line with the requirements of Sections 134 and 178 of the Act, Regulation 17(10) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, and the Companys Nomination and Remuneration Policy. As part of this evaluation process, structured and confidential questionnaires were circulated to all Directors to obtain feedback on various aspects of the Boards functioning, the effectiveness of its Committees, and the performance of each Director. The observations and responses received were compiled, analyzed, and subsequently presented to the Chairman of the Board for review and discussion.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

As on March 31, 2025, the Board has constituted the following committees:

-Audit Committee

- Nomination and Remuneration Committee

- Stakeholders Relationship Committee

During the year, all recommendations made by the committees were approved by the Board.

Details of all the Committees such as terms of reference, composition and meetings held during the year under review are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

As per Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 all companies having net worth of 500 crore or more or turnover of Rs. 1000 crore or more or a net profit of Rs. 5 crore or more during any financial year are required to constitute a appropriate corporate social responsibility CSR Committee of the Board of Directors comprising there or more directors, at least one of whom an independent director and such company shall spend at least 2 % of the average net profits of the Companys three immediately preceding financial year. The Company presently does not with any of the criteria stated herein above.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

1. During the period under review An Open Offer has been made pursuant to Regulations 3(1) and 4 read with 13(1) and 15(1) of the Takeover Code for the purpose of substantial acquisition of equity shares and control by Mr. Paresh Gushabhai Satani, Mr. Tanuj Pareshkumar Satani, Mr. Chirag Ramjibhai Satani and Mr. Ramjibhai Gushabhai Satani via Public announcement made on dated 22 nd April, 2025;

2. A Share Purchase Agreement has been executed on April 22, 2025, amongst the Mr. Paresh Gushabhai Satani (Acquirer) and Mr. Satyajit Mishra (Seller) pursuant to which

the Acquirer have agreed to acquire 11,47,504 [Eleven Lakhs Forty Seven Thousand Five Hundred and Four) Equity Shares of the Target Company constituting 52.56% of the existing paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Target at ?10/-[Rupees Ten) per Equity Share;

3. Further, all the Acquirers are taking steps to acquire up to 1,27,64,477 fully paid-up equity Shares of Rs.10/- each by way of preferential allotment representing 63.82% of the fully diluted expanded paid-up capital of the company

4. Vide Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on dated 27 th May, 2025 followings business has been passed:

a. Preferential Issue and Allotment of 1,78,16,666 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Non Promoter [s) of the Company.

b. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company up to Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore Only) consisting of 2,00,00,000 [Two Crore) Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- [Rupees Ten Only) Per Equity Share.

c. Approval of Loans, Investments, Guarantee or Security Under Section 185 of Companies Act, 2013.

d. Make Loans or Investments) or Provide Security and Guarantee in excess of the Prescribed Limits Under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. As on 31st March, 2025, the Board consists of 6 members. Out of which Two are executive Director, Three non - executive Independent Director and One non - executive Non Independent Director.

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Sub section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, adopted by the Board and are stated in this Board report. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Pursuant to the Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has set up a Nomination and Remuneration and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. A detailed note on the composition of the Committees is provided in the corporate governance report section of this Annual Report

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Deccan Bearings Ltd is exposed to risks such as liquidity risk, Interest rate risk. Credit risk and Operational risk that are inherent in the construction cum infrastructure businesses and has extended the scope in the petroleum business. The infrastructure and realty segment presently witnessing down trend. The Company decides to follow the infrastructure and government sponsored projects in future as well as petroleum business.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The establishment of an effective corporate governance and internal control system is essential for sustainable growth and long-term improvements in corporate value, and accordingly Deccan Bearings Ltd India Limited works to strengthen such structures. We believe that a strong internal control framework is an important pillar of Corporate Governance.

Your Company has put in place adequate internal financial controls commensurate with the size and complexity of its operations. The internal controls ensure the reliability of data and financial information to maintain accountability of assets.

The Company has an effective internal control and risk-mitigation system, which is constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. Critical functions are rigorously reviewed and the reports are shared with the Management for timely corrective actions, if any. Business risks and mitigation plans are reviewed and the internal audit processes include evaluation of all critical and high-risk areas.

The internal and operational audit is entrusted to M/s Manas Das & Co. The main focus of internal audit is to review business risks, test and review controls, assess business processes besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry. Significant audit observations and follow-up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee. For ensuring independence of audits, internal auditors report directly to the Audit Committee, any. Business risks and mitigation plans are reviewed and the internal audit processes include evaluation of all critical and high-risk areas.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. PAMS & Associates, FIRM Registration No: FRN: 316079E were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five consecutive years from the 39 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to 43 rd AGM on a remuneration mutually agreed upon by the Board of Directors appointed in the 39 th AGM held on 30 th September, 2024 and the Statutory Auditors. Pursuant to the amendments made to Section 139 of the Act by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 effective from May 07, 2018, the requirement of seeking ratification of the Members for the appointment of the Statutory Auditors has been withdrawn from the Statute. Hence the resolution seeking ratification of the Members for continuance of their appointment at this AGM is not being sought.

AUDITORS REPORT:

The Auditors have not made any qualification to the financial statement. Their reports on relevant notes on accounts are self-explanatory and do not call for any comments under section 134 of the companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT:

M/s Amarendra Mohapatra & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary was appointed to conduct the Secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for F.Y. 2024-25 is Annexure-III to this Boards Report.

The Board recommended to appoint M/s Amarendra Mohapatra & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary for the financial year 2025-26 to 2027-28.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS/CONTRACTS:

The Company has implemented a Related Party Transactions policy for the purposes of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The policy on related party transactions is uploaded on the Companys website. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on an annual basis which is reviewed and updated on quarterly basis. Pursuant to the Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, there were no contract where in the related parties are interested. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the details of related party transactions are available in the Notes to the Standalone financial statements section of the Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT:

We take this opportunity to thank employees at all levels for their dedicated service and contribution made towards the growth of the company. The relationship with the workers of the Companys manufacturing units and other staff has continued to be cordial. To ensure good human resources management at the company, we focus on all aspects of the employee lifecycle. Duringtheir tenure atthe Company, employees are motivated through various skill-development, engagement and volunteering programs.

In terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, no employee(s) drawing remuneration in excess of limits set out in said rules forms part of the annual report.

Considering the first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report is being sent to the members of the Company and others entitled thereto. The said information is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company during business hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on working days of the Company up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy thereof, may write to the Company Secretary in this regard.

COST AUDIT:

As per the Cost Audit Orders, Cost Audit is not applicable to the Companys products/business of the Company for FY 2024-25.

PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption are notapplicable in the case of the company. However, the company took adequate steps to conserve the Energy and used the latest technology.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE (inflow/outflow):

During the year under review there were no foreign Exchange Earnings. The Foreign Exchange outgo is Nil.

INSURANCE OF ASSETS:

All the fixed assets, finished goods, semi-finished goods, raw material, packing material and goods of the company lying at different locations have been insured against fire and allied risks.

BANK AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

Directors are thankful to their bankers for their continued support to the company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARRASMENT OFWOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal] Act, 2013 and the Rules there under for prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace. The policy is uploaded and can be viewed on the Companys website www.deccanbearings.in .

The details of Number of complaints of Sexual Harassment received, Number of complaints disposed ofand Number of cases pending for more than ninety days in the Financial Year as stated below:

SL No. Particulars Comments 1 Number of complaints of sexual harassment received in the year NIL 2 Number of complaints disposed off during the year NIL 3 Number of cases pending for more than ninety days NIL

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

Your Directors convey their sincere thanks to the Government, Banks, Shareholders and customers for their continued support extended to the company at all times. The Directors further express their deep appreciation to all employees for commendable teamwork, high degree of professionalism and enthusiastic effort displayed by them during the year.

By Order of Board

For DECCAN BEARINGS LIMITED