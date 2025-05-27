TO,

THE MEMBERS OF

Sawaca Enterprises Limited

(Formerly known as Sawaca Business Machines Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Sawaca Enterprises Limited ("Formerly known as Sawaca Business Machines Limited"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the statement: i. Is presented in accordance with the requirements of the listing Regulations in this regard; and ii. Gives a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2025, its Loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibility under those Standards is further described in Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by ICAI together with the independence requirement that is relevant to our audit of standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rule made there, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the stand alone financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit, of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion, on these matters.

Key audit matters Auditors Response 1. Revenue Growth and Recoverability of Trade Receivables During the year, the Companys revenue from operations increased substantially from Rs.654.42 lakhs in the previous year to Rs.8,225.12 lakhs in the current year, primarily from trading activities. Correspondingly, trade receivables also increased sharply from Rs.35.90 lakhs to Rs.1,535.02 lakhs. Our audit procedures included, among others: The significant growth in revenue and receivables heightens the risk of: * Testing the design and operating effectiveness of key controls over revenue recognition. * Appropriate recognition of revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115 (cut-off and transfer of control in bill-to-ship-to transactions), and * Performing substantive testing of sales transactions, including large transactions near year-end, to assess cut-off and validity. * Recoverability of trade receivables and adequacy of provisioning for expected credit losses. * Reviewing significant customer contracts and delivery documentation to ensure recognition in the correct period. * Examining the ageing of receivables, subsequent collections, and managements assessment of credit risk. * Evaluating the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements. 2. Capital Raising through Right Issue and Valuation of Investments During the year, the Company raised capital of Rs.4,576.40 lakhs by way of a Right Issue, which resulted in a significant increase in the share capital base. The Company also made new investments of Rs.523.19 lakhs, with a reported loss of Rs.172.25 lakhs on fair valuation of investments during the year. Our audit procedures included, among others: The accounting and disclosure of these transactions involve material judgment and compliance considerations under the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI regulations, and Ind AS 32/109. These events are also critical to assessing the Companys overall financial position and going concern assumption, given the reported net loss for the year. * Verifying the approvals and documentation relating to the Right Issue, including compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. * Evaluating the accounting treatment of share issue proceeds and related expenses. * Reviewing the classification, recognition, and valuation of the new investments, including methodology and assumptions used for fair valuation. * Assessing the impact of valuation losses on the Companys profitability, equity, and related disclosures. * Considering the implications of these events on going concern assessment and adequacy of related disclosures.

Other Information

The companys management and board of directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report including Boards Report on corporate governance and Business Responsibility report but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit procedures or otherwise appear to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report on that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, Profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decision of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedure responsive to those risks, and obtain evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than the one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional, omission, misrepresentation, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2 As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information which to the best of our knowledge and belief was necessary for the purpose of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". (g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2025 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. There is no pending litigation on the company therefore the same is not required to be disclosed. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and This is only based on the management representation as we have not been provided with any material or information to confirm the same. b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and This is only based on the management representation as we have not been provided with any material or information to confirm the same. c) We are unable to state that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above due to inability to obtain sufficient evidence. v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. vi. The Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of Sawaca Enterprises Limited

(Referred to in our report of even date)

With reference to Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2025, we report the following:

I. In Respect of Fixed Assets

(a) As per the information provided by the management, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of Fixed Assets on the basis of available information.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us, the management at reasonable intervals during the year in accordance with a programme of physical verification has physically verified the fixed assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to the available records. (c) The Company does not hold immovable property. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(i) (c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, the clause for revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

II. In Respect of Inventories

As explained to us, physical verification of the inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its inventories. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

At any point time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the point of reconciliation of books of accounts and quarterly returns or statements filed with the banks is not applicable to the company.

III. (a) As informed, the company has granted loans or advances, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties, details of which are given below:

Particualrs Loans Advances in nature of loans Guarantees Security A. Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year -Subsidiaries - - - - -Others 28,06,59,090 - - - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries - - - - - Others 19,45,02,173 - - -

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. The rate of interest and other terms and conditions for such loans are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest to the company. (c) In respect of loans granted, repayment of the principal amount is as stipulated and payment of interest has been regular.

(d) There are no overdue amount of loans granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the companies Act, 2013.

(e) During the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity and, (f) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

IV. Compliance under sections 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments, and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

V. Compliance under section 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder while accepting Deposits

As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

VI. Maintenance of cost records

The Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

VII. Deposit of Statutory Dues

(a) The company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax and wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, GST, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) As informed to us by the management, there is no dispute with the revenue authorities regarding any duty or tax payable.

(c) According to the records of the Company, no dues are outstanding of employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, Cess and other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

VIII. Unrecorded income disclosed in tax assessments

There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

IX. Repayment of Loans and Borrowings

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks or debenture holders. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

X. Utilization of Money Raised by Public Offers for which they raised

(a) The Company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI. Reporting of Fraud during the Year

(a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. Compliance by Nidhi Company Regarding Net Owned Fund to Deposits Ratio

As per information and records available, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

XIII. Related party compliance with Section 177 and 188 of companies Act – 2013

According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. Internal Audit Systems

(a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

XV. Non-cash transactions

According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

XVI. Requirement of Registration under 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(a) As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has made business plan deploy the funds by withdraqwing the temporary loans and advances as the main area of business of the company is not loans and investments, therefore the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies(Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII. Cash Losses

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. Resignation of Statutory Auditor

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

XIX. Material Uncertainty

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. Unspent CSR expenditure

The company has no obligation to spend under corporate social responsibility. So, reporting under clause (xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (f) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SAWACA ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("Formerly known as Sawaca Business Machines Limited") as of March 31st, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.