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SBI Funds Management Ltd EGM

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CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/07/2025calendar-icon
16/07/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM9 Dec 20259 Dec 2025
NOTICE is hereby given that the Twenty-Fourth (24th) ExtraOrdinary General Meeting of SBI Funds Management Limited (the Company) will be held through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) as scheduled below: MEETING DAY : TUESDAY DATE : DECEMBER 09, 2025 TIME : 4:30 P.M. (IST) Item no. 2: To approve the issuance of Bonus Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modifications, the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions: RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 63 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 (NDI Rules) and applicable Rules & Regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and in terms of Article 134 of the Articles of Association of the Company, subject to such approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions as may be necessary from appropriate authorities, the consent of the shareholders of the Company be and is hereby accorded for capitalization of a sum of E 1,52,64,95,460 (Rupees One Hundred Fifty Two Crore Sixty Four Lakh Ninety Five Thousand Four Hundred Sixty only) out of the share premium account and free reserve (i.e. general reserve/ retained earnings) in the order of preference for the purpose of issue of bonus equity shares to the existing shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members and/ or in the beneficial records of the depositories on the Record Date, as may be determined by the Board and/or Share Allotment Committee of the Board in the ratio of 3 (Three) new equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity shares held by them, and that the bonus shares shall be issued as fully paid-up.

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