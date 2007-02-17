SBI Funds Management Ltd Management Discussions

SBI Funds Management Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
SBI FUNDS MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
I. CAPITAL:
During the year under review, the Company has not made any fresh issue of
capital. The net worth of the Company increased to Rs. 9,179.84 lacs as at
the end of March, 2007 from Rs. 7,798.57 lacs as at the end of March 2006.
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT:
THE ECONOMY:
The performance of the Indian economy in 2006-07 has exceeded expectations
formed at the beginning of the year and the economy has grown by 9.4 per
cent in 2006-07. While the up-and-down pattern in agriculture continued
with growth estimated at 6.0 per cent and 2.7 per cent in the two recent
years, and services maintained its vigorous growth performance, there were
distinct signs of sustained improvements on the industrial front.
Entrenchment of the higher growth trends, particularly in manufacturing,
has boosted sentiments, both within the country and abroad. The overall
macroeconomic fundamentals are robust, particularly with tangible progress
towards fiscal consolidation and a strong balance of payments position.
With an upsurge in investment, the outlook is distinctly upbeat.
Services contributed as much as 68.6 per cent of the overall average growth
in GDP in the last five years between 2002-03 and 2006-07. Practically, the
entire residual contribution came from industry. As a result, in 2006-07,
while the share of agriculture in GDP declined to 18.5 per cent, the share
of industry and services improved to 26.4 per cent and 55.1 per cent,
respectively.
A notable feature of the current growth phase is the sharp rise in the rate
of investment in the economy. Investment, in general being a forward
looking variable, reflects a high degree of business optimism. The revival
in gross domestic capital formation (GDCF) that commenced in 2002-03 has
been followed by a sharp rise in the rate of investment in the economy for
four consecutive years. The earlier estimates of GDCF for 2004-05 of 30.1
per cent, released by CSO in their advance estimates, now stand upgraded to
31.5 percent in the quick estimates. The rate of GDCF for 2005-06 as per
the quick estimates released by CSO is 33.8 per cent. This sharp increase
in the investment rate has sustained the industrial performance and
reinforces the outlook for growth. The industrial resurgence and upswing in
investment was also reflected in, and sustained by, growth of gross bank
credit.
With a shortfall in domestic production vis-a-vis domestic demand and
hardening of international prices, prices of primary commodities, mainly
food, kept on rising during 2006-07. Starting with 3.98 per cent, the
inflation rate in 2006-07 has been on a general upward trend with
intermittent decreases. However, the average inflation in the 52 weeks
ending 31st March, 2007 remained at 5.4 per cent.
During 2006-07, after a slow start, exports gained momentum to grow by an
estimated 36.3 per cent in the first nine months to reach US$89.5 billion.
Buoyancy of exports was driven by the resurgence in the manufacturing
sector and sustained demand from major trading partners. Overall, the
external environment remained supportive with the invisible account
remaining strong and stable capital flows seamlessly financing the moderate
levels of current account deficit caused primarily by the rise in
international oil prices. FII flows, the dominant variety of portfolio
flows, after remaining buoyant until 2005-06, turned into net outflows in
the first half of 2006-07. FII flows have reportedly turned positive again
in the second half of the year. The buoyancy of foreign investment flows
through the balance of payments, in part, reflected the bullish sentiments
in the domestic capital markets.
The BSE Sensex, the bellwether stock-index of the Bombay Stock Exchange
(BSE), rallied from a low of 8,929 on June 14, 2006 to an all-time intra-
day high of 14,724 on February 9, 2007. The rally from the 13,000 mark to
the 14,000 mark in only 26 trading sessions was the fastest ever climb of
1,000 points. Aggregate mobilization, especially through private placements
and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), grew by 30.5 per cent to Rs. 161,769
crore in calendar year 2006.
The year 2007-08 marks the beginning of the Eleventh Plan with the declared
objective of Faster and Inclusive Growth. The growth rate of
approximately 10 per cent by the end of its period for the economy as a
whole has been projected with a growth of 4 per cent in the agriculture
sector, faster employment creation, reducing disparities across regions and
ensuring access to basic physical infrastructure as well as health and
education services to all. The Union Budget 2007-08 was announced on
February 28, 2007 with the Eleventh Plan objectives in mind.
CAPITAL MARKETS:
The year 2006-07 saw the Indian Capital Market reach record highs. The
primary capital market remained upbeat during 2006-07. The aggregate
resource mobilisation in the market, especially through Initial Public
Offerings (IPOs) and private placements, was much higher in calendar year
2006 than during the previous year. In the secondary market, the uptrends
continued with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices closing above 14,000
(14,015) and 4,000 marks (4,024) for the first time, respectively on
January 3, 2007. After a somewhat dull first half, conditions on the
bourses turned buoyant during the later part of the year with large inflows
from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and larger participation of
domestic investors. During 2006, on a point-to-point basis, Sensex and
Nifty Indices rose by 46.7 and 39.8 per cent, respectively. The BSE Sensex
continued its movement upwards in February, 2007 and closed at 14,652 on
February 8, 2007. However, it closed at 13,072 with the year end gain of
1,792 points or 15.9%. The Nifty gained 12.3% to close the year at 3,822,
while CNX Midcap index saw a gain of 1.3% to end the year at 4,850. Fund
flows into the market remained robust, with FIIs net purchases at USD 5.47
billion. The Indian mutual fund industry also invested Rs 9,024 crores
during the year.
The trading intensity of Indian stock exchanges during the year was
impressive by world standards. According to the number of transactions, NSE
continued to occupy the third position among the worlds biggest exchanges
in 2006, as in the previous three years. BSE occupied the sixth position in
2006, slipping one position from 2005. In terms of listed companies, the
BSE ranks first in the world.
The year under review saw increased daily volatility (as measured by
standard deviation of returns) in the Indian markets partly due to a sharp
sell off in the market during the month of May in line with global markets
in reaction to the trend in global interest rates.
The market soon recovered thereafter to touch new highs reflecting the
underlying strength of the fundamentals of the Indian economy NSE and BSE
spot market turnovers adding up to Rs. 2,877,880 crore and NSE and BSE
derivatives turnover adding up to Rs. 7,050,677 crore in 2006 showed
significant growth over the previous year. Both FIIs and mutual funds as
institutional investors remained active in the equity market during the
year. Though the net investment by FIIs in the equity spot market fell by
around 22 per cent to Rs. 36,540 crore in 2006, there was a quantum
increase in gross value of buying and selling. Domestic participants
accounted for the major part of the transactions in the Indian equity
market with the gross turnover (including both buy and sale) by FIIs at Rs.
20.6 lakh crore accounting for only 10.4 per cent of total gross (two-way)
turnover of Rs. 198.6 lakh crore in spot and derivatives markets in 2006.
In the secondary market for debt, Government of India (GOI) securities
continued to account for the major part of activity. In terms of market
size of GOI bonds, the gross issuance of GOI dated securities in 2006
amounted to Rs.147,000 crore as compared to Rs. 129,350 crore in 2005. The
end of the year market capitalisation of GOI securities increased by 7.6
per cent from Rs.1,051,521 crore in 2005 to Rs.1,131,558 crore in 2006. The
interest rates on GOI bonds have been on the rise in the past three years.
The zerocoupon rate on a 1-year bond has shown an upward trend, rising from
6.09 per cent in 2004 to 8.03 per cent in 2006. Likewise, the zero-coupon
rate on a 10-year bond has increased from 6.78 per cent in 2004 to 7.22 per
cent in 2005 and further to 7.57 per cent in 2006. Due to the increase in
interest rates, the returns to GOI bond index continued to be negative
during 2006. Further, the volatility of GOI bond market during 2006 was
higher than that during 2005.
MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY:
During the year, the following developments took place in the Mutual Fund
Industry:
a) Guidelines for Capital Protection Oriented Scheme were notified by SEBI.
b) Initial Issue Expenses and Dividend Distribution Procedure for Mutual
Funds were rationalised.
c) In compliance with the proposal made in Budget 2005-06, Mutual Funds
were permitted to introduce Gold Exchange Traded Funds.
d) Pursuant to the Union Budget 2006-07, the aggregate ceiling for the
mutual fund industry to invest in ADRs/GDRs issued by Indian companies,
equity of overseas companies listed on recognised stock exchanges overseas
and rated debt securities was raised from US$1 billion to US$3 billion.
During the year, the total resources mobilised by the mutual fund industry
stood at Rs 19,38,493 crores (Previous year Rs. 10,98,149 crores) while the
total repurchase/redemption amount was Rs. 18,44,508 crores (Previous year
Rs. 10,45,370 crores) (Source : SEBI website). The industry thus saw a net
inflow of Rs. 93,985 crores (Previous year Rs. 52,779 crores) during the
year. Out of the total net inflow of Rs. 93,985 crores, the share of tax-
saving and growth-oriented equity funds was Rs. 28,206 crores. Income/Debt
oriented Funds and Balanced funds contributed Rs. 64,068 crores and
Rs.1,711 crores respectively.
The total Assets under management as on 31st March, 2007 stood at
Rs.3,26,292 crores (Previous year Rs. 2,31,862 crores).
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW & FUTURE PLANS:
SBI Mutual Fund saw a total inflow of Rs. 52,512 crores (Previous year
Rs.48,167 crores) in the domestic open and close-ended funds during the
year. The inflow took place predominantly in the equity-oriented funds. The
total redemption amounted to Rs. 48,942 crores (Previous year Rs. 43,974
crores), leaving a net inflow of Rs. 3,570 crores as against a net inflow
of Rs.4,193 crores in the previous year. SBI Mutual Fund had a market share
of 3.80% out of the net inflow of Rs. 93,985 crores during the year.
In March, 2006, SBI Mutual Fund had a market share of 5.71% which stands at
5.21% as on 31st March 2007. The Assets under Management, which were at Rs.
13,249 crores as on 31st March, 2006; rose to Rs. 17,016 crores as at the
end of March, 2007 marking an increase of 28.43%. The contribution of
equity funds in the overall growth was 53%because of superior performance
during the year. This was followed by 38% growth of debt funds and 9% for
liquid Funds. We are sanguine of maintaining the growth and performance of
our equity schemes and of improving the performance of liquid and
income/debt funds during the year 2007-08. We are targeting at a market
share of 7% by 31st March, 2008.
During the year, SBI Mutual Fund launched two SBI Debt Fund Series, SBI
Arbitrage Opportunities Fund and SBI One India Fund. The schemes received
good response from the investors and total funds mobilized under these
schemes amounted to Rs 7,695 crores.
The Resurgent India Opportunities Fund-the off-shore fund managed by the
Company performed consistently well during the year and the value of assets
managed as on 31st March, 2007 was Rs. 69 crores.
The portfolio management service offered by the Company received mandates
from three new clients during the year for managing their portfolio. The
value of assets managed as on 31st March, 2007 was Rs. 1,372 crores.
During the year, the number of AMFI certified Agents increased to 14,019 as
on 31st March, 2007 from 10,166 as on 31st March, 2006. Further thrust is
being made to increase this number constantly.
The Fund has set a net mobilisation target of Rs. 25,000 crores for the
financial year 2007-08. The net mobilization target includes expected
contribution of Rs. 8,000 crores from the SBI and Associate Bank Branches.
As a result of the Joint Venture Agreement with Societe Generale Asset
Management (SGAM) which was entered into in December, 2004, the Company was
able to improve its investment risk and process controls, research and
systems and was successful in getting business from Multinationals. We plan
to utilize their expertise for launching new innovative products and for
mobilizing fresh funds for our off-shore fund in future.
The total number of Investor Service Desks as on 31st March, 2007 increased
to 31 as compared to 21 in the previous year. The number of Investor
Service Agents (ISAs) was also increased to 48 by commissioning 19 more
ISAs to improve customer service and provide a contact point to the
investors. As on 31st March, 2007, the Company operated Investor Service
Centres (ISCs) in 26 major cities.
AWARDS:
The directors are pleased to inform that SBI Mutual Fund was conferred with
the Mutual Fund of the Year 2007 award at CNBC TV-18 CRISIL Award
Function in February, 2007. In addition, the various schemes of SBI Mutual
Fund won eleven awards for their performance during the year as follows:
CNBC TV18 - CRISIL MUTUAL FUND OF THE YEAR AWARD 2007:
Scheme Name Category Funds in the
Category
Magnum Global Fund Equity diversified 34
Magnum Sector Fund Umbrella - Equity diversified 34
Contra Fund
Magnum Tax gain Scheme 1993 Equity Linked Savings 12
Schemes (ELSS)
Magnum Balanced Fund Balanced Fund 16
Magnum Sector Funds Umbrella-IT Technology 7
Fund
ICRA MUTUAL FUND AWARDS 2007:
Scheme Name Category Award Period
Magnum Global Fund Diversified Equity
Funds-Aggressive Gold 3 years
Magnum Sector Funds Sectoral-Technology Gold 3 years
Umbrella - IT Fund
Magnum Tax Gain Equity Linked Savings Gold 3 years
Scheme 93 Schemes (ELSS)
LIPPER FUND AWARDS - INDIA 2007:
Scheme Name Category Period
Magnum Balanced Fund (Dividend) Balanced Funds 3 Years
Magnum Sector Funds Umbrella
- IT Fund Sectoral-IT Funds 3 Years
Magnum Global Fund (Dividend) Equity diversified 3 Years