To the Members of SBI Funds Management Limited Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of SBI Funds Management Limited ( the Company ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 st March 2026, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the Standalone Financial Statements ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ( Ind AS ) prescribed under section 133 of the Act, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2026, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ( SAs ) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company s Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditor s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the-date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company s Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Company s Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 (the Order ) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we report in Annexure A , a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the IND AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2026, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2026 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial

Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. (Refer Note 29 to the Standalone Financial Statements);

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. 1. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( Intermediaries ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

2. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

3. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company. has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated and is being preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements f or reco rd

retention throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. As required by Section 143 (5) of the Act, with respect to reporting under the directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India, we report that:

Sr. No Directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Auditor \u2019 s Comment (a) Assess the fair valuation of all the investments, both quoted and unquoted, made directly by the Company or through Trusts, for Post retirement benefits of the employees. This includes verifying valuation methodologies, ensuring consistency with IndAS and reviewing supporting documentation. The auditor shall provide a brief note on the valuation approach, its reasonability, and compliance with applicable regulations, reporting any material deviations or misstatements. The Company has obtained an actuarial valuation report for determination of gratuity liability, from a qualified actuary, as at 31st March 2026. The Defined Benefit Obligation (DBO) has been computed using the Projected Unit Credit Method as prescribed under Indian Accounting Standard 19 (Ind AS 19), in accordance with The Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. The Key Assumptions and valuation results are disclosed in Note no. 34 of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2026. The assumptions used are the Companys best estimates based on industry practice, economic outlook, and entity-specific factors. Sensitivity analysis has been performed for discount rate, salary escalation, and employee turnover. The valuation approach and methodology are in compliance with Ind AS 19 requirements, and no material deviations or misstatements have been observed. (b) Whether the Company has a system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If yes, whether review of this system and controls that are significant to the Companies financial reporting process as well as cyber security has been done by Information Security Auditing Organisations empaneled by Cert-In at a minimum frequency of once in a year and material discrepancies found, if any, have been suitably reported? The implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications may also be reported. The Company has a system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system, being the SAP software. Based on information and explanations received from the Management, the SAP accounting system has been duly reviewed by Information Security Auditing Organisation empaneled by Cert-In during the year and no material discrepancies have been reported. Further, we have not come across any accounting transactions processed outside IT system which would have an impact on the integrity of the accounts or any financial implications. (c) Whether funds (grants/ subsidy etc.) received/ receivable for specific schemes from Central/State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for as per the applicable accounting standards or norms and whether the received funds were utilised as per its terms and conditions? Whether accounting of interest earned on grants received has been done as per terms and conditions of the Grant. List the cases of deviation. Based on our examination of relevant records of the Company and the information and explanations received from the Management, there are no funds received/receivable from Central/State agencies and hence, this clause is not applicable for the year 2025-26. (d) Whether the Company has identified the key Risk areas? If yes, whether the Based on information and explanations received from the Management, the, /i

Company has formulated any Risk Management Policy to mitigate these risks? If yes, (a) whether the Risk Management Policy has been formulated considering global best practices? (b) whether the Company has identified its data assets and whether it has been valued appropriately? Company has in place a Risk Management Policy duly approved by the Risk Management Committee of the Board and the Board of Directors. An Enterprise Risk approach is followed, and the Policy covers Investment Risk, Operational Risk, Reputation Risk, Cyber Risk, Financial Risk etc. The Enterprise Risk control framework, escalation, and monitoring mechanism is outlined in the Policy and is in place within the Company. The Company follows the Risk Control Self-Assessment approach for identification of risks and the same is duly escalated to the Risk Management Committee of the Board. Key risk indicators have been defined for risk measurement and the same are duly monitored. Further, based on information and explanations received from the Management, the Company does not have any data assets. (e) Whether the Company is complying with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and other applicable rules and regulations of SEBI, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Department of Public Enterprises, Reserve Bank of India, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, CERT-IN, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and National Payments Corporation of India wherever applicable? If not, the cases of deviation may be highlighted. Based on our examination of relevant records of the Company and the information and explanations received from the Management, the Company, being the Investment Manager to SBI Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Funds and also registered as a Portfolio Manager, has complied with the provisions of the applicable regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Reserve Bank of India, to the extent applicable to the Company. Deviations, if any arising in the ordinary course of business are duly reported to SEBI and the Board of Directors, along with the corrective actions taken and are addressed in a timely and appropriate manner in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SBI Funds Management Limited ( the Company ) on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2026]

(i) In respect of the Company s Property Plant and Equipment ( PPE ) and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified every year. In accordance with this program, all property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deed of immovable property is held in the name of the Company;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not revalued its PPE or Intangible asset during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Since the Company is a service provider, clause 3(ii) (a) of the Order pertaining to physical verification of inventory is not applicable to the Company;

(b) Clause 3(ii)(b) pertaining to sanctioning of working capital loan on the basis of security of current assets is not applicable to the Company since it has not borrowed any loan in the form of working capital from banks or financial institutions during the year.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(a) The details of loans or advances or guarantees or security granted during the year and outstanding as on March 31, 2026 are given below:

Sr. No Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans 1 Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year (Rs. in millions) - Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil Nil - Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil - Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil - Others Nil Nil Nil Nil 2 Balance outstanding as at March 31, 2026 (Rs. in millions) - Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil Nil - Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil - Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil - Others Nil Nil Nil Nil

(b) The Company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year, hence, clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the year, the Company has fully written off a loan of ? 85.69 million outstanding from SBI Funds Management Limited - Employee Welfare Trust, being considered irrecoverable as trust does not have any future cash flows.

(d) There is no amount which is overdue for more than 90 days in respect of loan granted to such party.

(e) During the year, the Company has not renewed or extended any loans or advances nor has it granted any fresh loans to settle the overdue of existing loan given to the same parties during the year.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has not given any loans, guarantees or securities in respect of provisions of sections 185 and 186 of Companies Act, 2013. Further, in respect of investments made, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013;

(v) In our opinion the Company has not accepted deposits or the amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Hence clause 3 (v) of the order Is not applicable to the Company;

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vii)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, income-tax, service tax, cess, Goods and Service Tax and other statutory dues applicable to the Company with appropriate authorities;

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, service tax, cess, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company, were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues outstanding in respect of income tax or service tax or Goods & service tax which has not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Sr No. Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum Where Dispute is pending Amount (Rs. In millions) Period block to which it relates 1 Central GST Act, 2017 Ineligible Input Tax Credit Commissioner Appeals 1319.30 July,2017- October,2018

(*) Please refer Note nos. 12 and 29 of the Standalone Financial Statements

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government or has not issued any debentures. Hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) (a) to

(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public issue offer / further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us by the management, no material

fraud in the company or on the company have been noticed or reported during the year

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government by the auditors of the company in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, during the year or upto the date of this report.

(c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Ind-AS;

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there exists

an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal auditor for the year under audit have been considered by us during the audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered during the year into any no transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence reporting sub clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi) b, c and d are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and based on our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects as on March 31,2026. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)The amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) Since this is report on the standalone Financial Statements of the Company, reporting under clause 3 (xxi) is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SBI Funds Management Limited of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act )

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of SBI Funds Management Limited ( the Company ) as of March 31, 2026 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) and the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: 1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; 2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and 3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2026, based on the internal financial controls criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.