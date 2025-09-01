Seemax Resources Limited

To,

The Board of Directors Seemax Resources Limited

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Seemax Resources Limited (the "Company" or the "Issuer") comprising of the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss , the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus and Prospectus (herein after referred to as "Offer Documents") prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO").

2. These restated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document to be filed with SME Platform of Bombay Stock Exchange of India Limited ("Stock Exchange"), Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Restated Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Restated Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Restated

Financial Information under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Restated Financial Information.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated July 7, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with the accounting standards notified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The same has been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors report issued by Companys previous auditor Keyur Patel dated, September 20, 2023 and September 21, 2022 for the year ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 respectively and accordingly reliance has been placed on financial information examined by them for the said years. The financial report included for these years is based solely on the report submitted by them.

7. In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made therein, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that:

a) The "Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more. These fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & V to this Report.

b) The "Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for the period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & V to this Report.

c) The "Restated Summary Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for the period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Cash Flow have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & V to this Report.

d) The Restated Summary Statement have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

e) The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

f) The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate, if any and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

g) Extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

h) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors for the period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;

i) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & V to this report;

j) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Summary Statements

k) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statements;

l) The company has not proposed any dividend in past effective for the said period.

8. We, M/s. Milind Nyati & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review

process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review

certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI which is valid till July 31, 2027.

9. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent

to the respective dates of audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

10. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Company for inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus to be filed with SME Platform of BSE, Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For Milind Nyati & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 014455C

Sd/-

CA. Tushar Agarwal Partner

Membership No.: 455718

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: September 01, 2025

UDIN:25455718BMRKPS6275