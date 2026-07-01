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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2.72
3.47
2.04
Net Worth
5.72
3.48
2.05
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
113.55
|0
|1,19,897.17
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,609.55
|0
|55,547.95
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
104.45
|43.89
|28,201.5
|220.06
|0.98
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
265.9
|30.95
|18,985.26
|187.82
|0.4
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
358.1
|26.59
|15,475.64
|174.23
|0.7
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Naldev Trivedi
Whole-time Director
Seema Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Srinivasan Venkateshmurthy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sapna Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aishwarya Singhvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mr. Pankaj Sureshkumar Kewalramani
No.403 Mayfair Corporate Park,
Behind DSP School Kalali,
Gujarat - 390012
Tel: +91 99040 89444
Website: http://www.seemaxresources.com
Email: info@seemaxresources.com
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Summary
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Reports by Seemax Resources Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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