|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2025
|2 Sep 2025
|Fixed the date of 21st AGM of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 30 th September, 2025, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) ) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI. The notice and other relevant documents shall be dispatched to shareholders in due course. Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.09.2025) Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.09.2025) Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 01.10.2025)
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